Restaurant reopening and good weather to extend the holiday season in Romania this autumn

Although the domestic tourism, likewise the one abroad, has been significantly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Romanian tour operators are still counting on an extended holiday season this autumn.

Touroperator Paralela 45, for instance, is launching the campaign “It’s Romania’s autumn”, with holiday offers in the Romanian mountain and spa resorts, in the Danube Delta and even on the Black Sea coast, with special fares, counting on the high temperatures announced by the meteorologists, but also on the Romanians’ desire for traveling and relaxation.

The campaign comprises more then 500 accommodation units in over tourist areas, which are compliant with the health safety rules.

Offers start from RON 46/night/per person for the seaside and spa resorts and from RON 59/per night/person at the mountain and from RON 90/pers./night in the Danube Delta. Packages can be purchased both with holiday vouchers/cards and bookings can be made online and payment in installments.

“Along with the opening of restaurants, hotels and guest houses are more accessible for tourists. Health safety rules are in force across restaurants, cafes, hotels and this should give tourists confidence that they will have a safe, peaceful and relaxing vacation (…) The seaside has been one of the most sought-after holiday destination this summer. Overall, we sold 35% more stays in the Romanian seaside resorts as against last summer”, said Alin Burcea, CEO Paralela 45, adding that high temperatures are expected on the seaside at least till mid-September.

The tour operator also has autumn offers for abroad, in such destinations as Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Egypt, where hotels are opened until the end of October and as the charters schedule have been extended from Romania to these countries.

Charters from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca are available in September and October to Antalya, Herakles/Crete, Rhodes, Hurghada.

An one-week vacation in Antalya costs from EUR 499/person at a five-star hotel, all inclusive, from EUR 350/pers. in a 3-star hotel with breakfast in Crete and from EUR 454/pers. in a 4-star hotel in Hurghada, Egypt.

Tourists circuits are also available this month to Greece, Turkey, Portugal, France.