Bookings for the June–September period are mostly made several months in advance, confirming the consistent interest in seaside destinations within the Rezident network. For accommodations located directly on the beach, an increasing number of visitors choose to travel with their pets.

In the 2025 season, tourists staying with Rezident came from both Romania and other European countries. Compared to summer 2024, revenues from all seaside accommodations increased by approximately 5%, exceeding €800,000.

The network has grown to 90 apartments and double rooms, with the addition of properties in Constanța and on the beach between the two Eforii. In 2025, Rezident covers all types of vacations: seaside stays in resort areas (Eforie Nord), urban seaside vacations or off-season city breaks (Tomis Marina – Constanța), escapes to quiet and nature-rich areas (Corbu and the beach between the two Eforii), mountain holidays (Predeal), as well as business trips or city breaks in Bucharest.

Villa Eforie, opened in early June, exceeded expectations in its first year of operation, generating €10,000 in revenue with an occupancy rate of 71% from June to September and an average rate of 450 RON/night. Villa Eforie has six double rooms with direct sea access and is particularly popular among tourists traveling with pets.

In Corbu, summer bookings began early in the year. The ten pet-friendly double rooms are highly sought after for holidays in the midst of nature, in a location that preserves the simplicity and beauty of the coastline, part of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve. The average rate for June–September was 480 RON/night per double room, while the spring and autumn extended stay program “Work from Corbu” offered nightly rates ranging from 185 RON to 230 RON for minimum three-night packages.

Out of concern for the beaches chosen year after year by Romanian and international tourists, Rezident organized the second edition of the Corbu Cleanup Day in early October. The event brought together 150 volunteers who cleaned approximately three kilometers of beach and surrounding vegetation, collecting a total of 3.4 tons of waste, including over 10 kilograms of cigarette butts. Two garbage trucks were filled at the end of the event, marking one of the largest beach cleanup initiatives this year.

“Corbu Cleanup Day is our way of giving the community a cleaner coastline while also providing a concrete example of responsible involvement. Sustainable tourism can become a benchmark for good practices on the Romanian coast, and initiatives like this help reshape perceptions of tourism development and support the growth of a forward-looking industry,” said Teodora Șaitoș, General Manager of Rezident.ro.

Rezident Eforie Nord closed the 2025 summer season with an average occupancy of 78%, up from 76% last year, and revenues higher by 5%. Rates were maintained at 2024 levels to offer guests affordable vacations in a challenging economic context. Many of the apartments, with sea views and capacity for up to six people, were booked by multi-generational families or groups of friends, with one apartment pet-friendly. The average nightly rate during the season was 600 RON/apartment/night.

The upward trend was also observed in other Rezident destinations, confirming the growing interest in seaside vacations in cities with cultural and tourist potential. Average occupancy at Rezident Tomis Marina reached 77%, compared to 71% last year, following the expansion of the portfolio with five new units. The apartments near Tomis Marina and Constanța’s Old Town attract mainly guests from Bucharest and abroad for relaxing beach holidays as well as city visits, appreciated for their cultural and historical heritage.

“It was a good season for Rezident in a challenging year for the entire coastline. The reduced volume of vacation vouchers and population income was felt, but we managed to maintain positive growth and high occupancy rates. Both Romanian and international tourists value the comfort and consistent standard of our accommodations – fully equipped apartments and double rooms that offer home-like comfort in the best seaside locations,” said Teodora Șaitoș, General Manager of Rezident.ro.