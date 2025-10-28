Rezident Grows Amid Pressure, €800K+ Revenue from Coastal Stays
Romanians prefer accommodations located near the beaches, either in seaside resorts or in the city of Constanța, where the average duration of the vacation remains three nights. The allocated budget is between 225 and 1,550 lei/night, depending on the type of accommodation (room or apartment), location (Eforie Sud, Eforie Nord, Constanța, Corbu) and time (season or off-season), according to statistics from Rezident, a network of apartments and double rooms for rent in a hotel setting, for the 2025 season.
Summer vacations at the seaside are taking on a new dimension for more and more tourists: beach days complemented by urban experiences in Constanța, a city increasingly well-established as a city-break destination.
