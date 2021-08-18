Romania among top 50 bucket list destinations for families in Europe

It’s August and pretty much all of Europe is on vacation. From beach resorts to mountain peaks and cultural destinations, Europe has so much to offer.

Some of these amazing destinations are best to experience as a child, together with the family and loved ones.

FatherMag.com created the first travel bucket list destinations for children and families, ranking over 250 destinations that kids and families love such as amusement parks and theme parks, aqua parks, beaches, zoos and aquariums, kids museums, and national parks.

The rankings are a weighted average score based on the average Google rating and number of reviews for each destination. High ratings on Google are given more weight, so, for example, a destination with an average rating of 4.9 and 30,000 reviews will score higher than a destination with 4.5 average rank and 40,000 reviews.

Some destinations from Romania are also on the list. Therme Bucharest ranked 31st, while Dino Parc Rasnov ranked 47th among the top 50 destinations.

With an average rating of 4.6 and 34,679 reviews, Therme Bucharest, “offers exotic scenery with spectacular indoor slides that makes it a perfect destination for the entire family”, having a sandy beach, outdoor and indoor pools, but also saunas, SPAs, and massage treatments.

With 23,202 reviews, Dino Park Rasnov, close to Brasov, is dubbed by FatherMag as “one of the most fun adventure parks and outdoor museums in Europe”, which accommodates over 100 models of real-size dinosaurs, playgrounds, treehouses, adventure trails, laser labyrinths, and state-of-the-art cinemas.