Romania Home to One of the World’s Favourite Natural Wonders

By Romania Journal
One destination in Romania is among the world’s natural wonders we’re most looking forward to seeing again, according to a survey conducted by SaveOnEnergy.com/uk.

The Most ‘Grammed Natural Wonders

The SaveonEnergy searched variations of hashtags pertaining to natural wonders around the globe to find out which are most popular on Instagram.  According to the findings, the Danube Delta ranks 8th.

 

Natural Wonder 

Country 

Instagram Hashtags 

#1 

Niagara Falls

Canada/USA

           5,762,714

#2 

Yosemite

USA

           5,448,936

#3 

Grand Canyon

USA

           4,648,931

#4 

Aurora Borealis/Northern Lights

Iceland

           3,362,055

#5 

The Sahara

Northern Africa

           2,661,348

#6 

Galapagos Islands

Ecuador

           2,012,669

#7 

Mount Everest

China/Nepal

           1,793,316

#8 

Danube Delta

Romania

           1,499,237

#9 

The Dead Sea

Jordan/Israel

           1,288,628

#10 

Ha Long Bay

Vietnam

           1,269,970

 

The natural wonder with the most interest on Instagram is Niagara Falls, located on the boarder of Canada and the USA, with over 5.7 million hashtags on Instagram.
Coming second with over 5.4 million hashtags is Yosemite National Park in California, USA. Best known for its stunning waterfalls, the park is a whopping 1,200 square miles so there’s plenty of photo opportunities all over the park.
In third with 4.6 million hashtags is the Grand Canyon in Arizona, USA. The canyon is open 24 hours a day, meaning you can find the perfect lighting for pictures all year round.
The Least ‘Grammed Natural Wonders

 

Natural Wonder 

Country 

Instagram Hashtags 

#1

Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt

                 13,987

#2

Angel Falls

Venezuela

                 51,825

#3

Amazon River

Brazil, and others in South America

              108,312

#4

Victoria Falls

 Zimbabwe

              298,099

#5

Giant’s Causeway

Northern Ireland

              312,674

#6

Cliffs of Moher

Ireland

              663,223

#7

Komodo Island

Indonesia

              921,953

#8

Great Barrier Reef

Australia

              928,550

#9

Mount Kilimanjaro

Tanzania

           1,121,772

#10

Pamukkale, Denizli

Turkey

           1,266,740
Completing the top five are the Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, (3.3 million hashtags), and The Sahara in Northern Africa (2.6 million hashtags).

