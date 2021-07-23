Romania Home to One of the World’s Favourite Natural Wonders
One destination in Romania is among the world’s natural wonders we’re most looking forward to seeing again, according to a survey conducted by SaveOnEnergy.com/uk.
The Most ‘Grammed Natural Wonders
The SaveonEnergy searched variations of hashtags pertaining to natural wonders around the globe to find out which are most popular on Instagram. According to the findings, the Danube Delta ranks 8th.
|
|
Natural Wonder
|
Country
|
Instagram Hashtags
|
#1
|
Niagara Falls
|
Canada/USA
|
5,762,714
|
#2
|
Yosemite
|
USA
|
5,448,936
|
#3
|
Grand Canyon
|
USA
|
4,648,931
|
#4
|
Aurora Borealis/Northern Lights
|
Iceland
|
3,362,055
|
#5
|
The Sahara
|
Northern Africa
|
2,661,348
|
#6
|
Galapagos Islands
|
Ecuador
|
2,012,669
|
#7
|
Mount Everest
|
China/Nepal
|
1,793,316
|
#8
|
Danube Delta
|
Romania
|
1,499,237
|
#9
|
The Dead Sea
|
Jordan/Israel
|
1,288,628
|
#10
|
Ha Long Bay
|
Vietnam
|
1,269,970
|
#1
|
Great Pyramid of Giza
|
Egypt
|
13,987
|
#2
|
Angel Falls
|
Venezuela
|
51,825
|
#3
|
Amazon River
|
Brazil, and others in South America
|
108,312
|
#4
|
Victoria Falls
|Zimbabwe
|
298,099
|
#5
|
Giant’s Causeway
|
Northern Ireland
|
312,674
|
#6
|
Cliffs of Moher
|
Ireland
|
663,223
|
#7
|
Komodo Island
|
Indonesia
|
921,953
|
#8
|
Great Barrier Reef
|
Australia
|
928,550
|
#9
|
Mount Kilimanjaro
|
Tanzania
|
1,121,772
|
#10
|
Pamukkale, Denizli
|
Turkey
|
1,266,740