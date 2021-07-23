Romania Home to One of the World’s Favourite Natural Wonders

One destination in Romania is among the world’s natural wonders we’re most looking forward to seeing again, according to a survey conducted by SaveOnEnergy.com/uk.

The Most ‘Grammed Natural Wonders

The SaveonEnergy searched variations of hashtags pertaining to natural wonders around the globe to find out which are most popular on Instagram. According to the findings, the Danube Delta ranks 8th.

Natural Wonder Country Instagram Hashtags #1 Niagara Falls Canada/USA 5,762,714 #2 Yosemite USA 5,448,936 #3 Grand Canyon USA 4,648,931 #4 Aurora Borealis/Northern Lights Iceland 3,362,055 #5 The Sahara Northern Africa 2,661,348 #6 Galapagos Islands Ecuador 2,012,669 #7 Mount Everest China/Nepal 1,793,316 #8 Danube Delta Romania 1,499,237 #9 The Dead Sea Jordan/Israel 1,288,628 #10 Ha Long Bay Vietnam 1,269,970

The natural wonder with the most interest on Instagram is Niagara Falls, located on the boarder of Canada and the USA, with over 5.7 million hashtags on Instagram.

Coming second with over 5.4 million hashtags is Yosemite National Park in California, USA. Best known for its stunning waterfalls, the park is a whopping 1,200 square miles so there’s plenty of photo opportunities all over the park.

In third with 4.6 million hashtags is the Grand Canyon in Arizona, USA. The canyon is open 24 hours a day, meaning you can find the perfect lighting for pictures all year round.

The Least ‘Grammed Natural Wonders Natural Wonder Country Instagram Hashtags #1 Great Pyramid of Giza Egypt 13,987 #2 Angel Falls Venezuela 51,825 #3 Amazon River Brazil, and others in South America 108,312 #4 Victoria Falls Zimbabwe 298,099 #5 Giant’s Causeway Northern Ireland 312,674 #6 Cliffs of Moher Ireland 663,223 #7 Komodo Island Indonesia 921,953 #8 Great Barrier Reef Australia 928,550 #9 Mount Kilimanjaro Tanzania 1,121,772 #10 Pamukkale, Denizli Turkey 1,266,740

Completing the top five are the Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, (3.3 million hashtags), and The Sahara in Northern Africa (2.6 million hashtags).