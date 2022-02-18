Romania hosts the largest statue of Jesus in Eastern Europe

Did you know that there is a large-size statue of Jesus in Romania as well? Located in Harghita county, in the heart of Romania, it is called “The Heart of Jesus” and it is dubbed as the largest statue of Jesus in Eastern Europe.

Built in 2011 on Gordon Hill in Harghita county by artist Zavaczky Walter from Odorheiu Secuiesc, more precisely on the way from Odorheiu-Secuiesc to Praid, the statue is 22.5 meters high and is made of iron and stainless steel.

Visitor can get inside the statue, climb the metallic spiral staircases and reach the top of the statue, from where they can enjoy the exquisite view around.

The statue costed EUR 200,000 and was made by donations.

The story behind the construction of the statue goes like that: as before 2011, there were heavy floods in this area, with many victims and the valley would be flooded all the time when there was torrential rain, the owner of the local dairy company Gordon wanted to erect a statue to protect the community, but also to protect his business. So, having a significant part of the money needed, he involved several investors and the village hall and together they raised 200,000 euros – the amount needed to build the statue.

There are two ways to reach the statue: walking, with the ride taking about 20 minutes through the forest and by car up behind the statue, but the road is quite hard, full of holes.