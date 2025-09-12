The global car rental price comparison platform DiscoverCars.com conducted a study on the most affordable cross-border travel routes in Europe. By analyzing multiple factors, the company identified the most cost-effective trips for drivers using rental cars. Two routes originating from Romania made it into the top 10.

The ranking considered: border crossing fees, the average cost of renting a car for two weeks in August, additional costs for traveling through multiple countries, the possibility of renting one-way (returning the car to a location different from pick-up), fees associated with this service, and the notice period required by rental companies. Routes with the lowest scores ranked highest in the list.

The study shows that Romania is among the most affordable countries to start a cross-border car trip. The Romania-Bulgaria and Romania-Hungary routes both scored 33 points, tying for 9th place.

Driving from Romania to Bulgaria in a rental car can cost between €20 and €60 in border fees, while a two-week car rental costs approximately €301—among the most affordable rates in the ranking. Travelers living in or visiting Constanța can reach Varna in about 2.5 hours, a port city with beautiful beaches and historic architecture, located just 18 km from the spectacular Pobiti Kamani (Stone Forest).

Similarly, traveling from Romania to Hungary by rental car can cost between €45 and €90 (border fees), with a two-week rental costing about €301. From Timișoara, the drive to Budapest takes around 3 hours and 45 minutes, making the Hungarian capital a very popular destination.

Top 10 Cross-Border Travel Routes in Europe

Spain – Portugal (16 points) Spain – France (17 points) France – Belgium (19 points) Belgium – Luxembourg (25 points) Belgium – Netherlands & Belgium – France (28 points, tie) Hungary – Croatia (29 points) Spain – Andorra & France – Spain (30 points, tie) Estonia – Latvia (32 points) Romania – Bulgaria & Romania – Hungary (33 points, tie) Netherlands – Belgium & Latvia – Lithuania (34 points, tie)

Least Affordable European Cross-Border Routes

At the opposite end, three routes scored 60 points (the highest and thus the least favorable):

Bulgaria – Greece

Austria – Switzerland

Ireland – Great Britain (mainland)