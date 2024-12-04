Romanian Road Trip Among World’s Most Action-Packed, New Study Reveals
Romania’s Transfagarasan Highway ranks in the world’s top 20 best road trips for travellers looking to maximise every kilometer of their 2025 travels.
Using an online route planner, the study conducted by InsureandGo found which of the world’s most famous road trips have the highest density of attractions along the way, offering inspiration to adventurers hoping to tick off as many sights as they can on the road.
The study also shows that the UK takes the top spot, with Derbyshire’s Peak District route crowned the most attraction-filled globally, while Germany’s Black Forest High Road and Hawaii’s Hana Highway round out the top three.
Romania’s Transfagarasan Highway lands in the global rankings, with an average 1.9 attractions per 10km.
The Top 20 Most Action-Packed Road Trips
|Rank
|Road Trip
|Countries Driven Through
|Average No. Attractions for Every 10km
|1
|The Peak District
|England
|11.3
|2
|Black Forest High Road (Schwarzwaldhochstraße)
|Germany
|11.2
|3
|Hana Highway
|USA
|9.0
|4
|Amalfi Coast Road
|Italy
|9.0
|5
|The Causeway Coastal Route
|Northern Ireland
|7.6
|6
|La Route des Vins (Alsace)
|France
|6.4
|7
|Highland Tourist Route
|Scotland
|5.7
|8
|Florida Keys
|USA
|4.5
|9
|The Coastal Way
|Wales
|4.3
|10
|Loop of Kerry
|Ireland
|4.2
|11
|Fylkesvei 64 (Route 64)
|Norway
|3.6
|12
|The Great Dolomites Road
|Italy
|3.2
|13
|Icefields Parkway
|Canada
|2.8
|14
|Great Ocean Road
|Australia
|2.6
|15
|Romantic Road
|Germany
|2.4
|16
|Milford Sound Road Trip
|New Zealand
|2.3
|17
|Classic New Zealand Wine Trail
|New Zealand
|2.2
|18
|The Basque Circuit
|Spain
|2.0
|19
|Transfagarasan Highway
|Romania
|1.9
|20
|Thermal Explorer Highway
|New Zealand
|1.8
