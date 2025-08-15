The Romanian Federation of Tourism Employers (FPTR) estimates that the Assumption Day long weekend (August 15–17, 2025) will be the busiest weekend of the summer season, with the Romanian seaside in the spotlight and approximately 352,000 tourists across the country.

Seaside – occupancy and rates for the Assumption Day weekend

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, Digitization, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, as of August 14, 2025, the Romanian seaside has 155,605 classified accommodation places. For this long weekend, the occupancy rate is estimated at over 95%, ≈150,000 tourists.

The lowest rates for August 15–17, 2025, in classified hotels, for two adults/night/double room:

Mamaia: from 174 RON (2*), 154 RON (3*), 246 RON (4*).

Eforie Nord: from 160 RON (2*), 210 RON (3*), 708 RON (4*, with breakfast).

Eforie Sud: from 228 RON (2*), 260 RON/night (3*).

Neptun: from 170 RON (2*), 260 RON (3*), 325 RON (4*, with breakfast).

Venus: from 180 RON (2*), 254 RON (3*), 400 RON (4*, with breakfast).

Saturn: from 130 RON (2*), 200 RON (3*), 350 RON (4*, with breakfast).

Mangalia: from 150 RON (2*), 250 RON (3*).

Costinești: from 150 RON/night (2*), 220 RON/night (3*).

Vama Veche: from 200 RON/night (2*), 300 RON/night (3*).

For the Assumption Day long weekend, the most popular seaside resorts are Eforie Nord, Mamaia, and Costinești, followed by Neptun–Olimp and Venus. In recent years, Romanians increasingly prefer hotels offering all-inclusive packages, enjoying the convenience of meals, drinks, and access to recreational facilities included in the stay price. This trend is particularly noticeable in southern resorts, where all-inclusive resorts reach full occupancy during the long weekend.

Mountain resorts – high occupancy rates

Mountain resorts have 72,342 classified accommodation places, and for this long weekend, occupancy is estimated at over 60%, ≈43,500 tourists. Sinaia, Bușteni, Predeal, Bran–Moieciu, and Păltiniș report 70–85% occupancy, with packages starting at around 160 RON/person/night (breakfast included) at 3* units. Packages include hiking, outdoor activities, and seasonal cultural events.

Danube Delta – above-average demand in August

The Danube Delta has 15,108 classified accommodation places, with occupancy estimated at over 80%, ≈12,000 tourists for this long weekend. Facilities in Crișan, Murighiol, and Sfântu Gheorghe report 85–90% occupancy. All-inclusive packages start at 1,700 RON/adult for three nights, while premium accommodations reach ~496 RON/night/adult. Local cuisine and boat tours remain the main attractions.

Spa tourism – returning to the top of preferences

Spa resorts such as Băile Felix, Călimănești–Căciulata, Sovata, and Băile Herculane attract tourists with short packages including access to treatment and SPA facilities. Rates start at 460 RON/night/double room and can exceed 980 RON/night at 4* units. Many offers are purchased with vacation vouchers.

Rural tourism – tradition and local gastronomy

Rural tourism has 84,061 classified accommodation places, with estimated occupancy over 80%, ≈67,000 tourists. Bucovina, Maramureș, and the Bran–Moieciu–Fundata area operate at high capacity, offering packages with traditional meals and outdoor activities. Rates are generally lower than in classic resorts, and events such as Bran Summer Fest increase the destinations’ attractiveness.

Pilgrimage centers – large flow of faithful

During this period, monasteries in Moldova become major spiritual attractions, drawing tens of thousands of pilgrims from across the country and the diaspora. Nicula Monastery (Cluj) expects around 80,000 pilgrims on August 14–15, while Putna Monastery celebrates its historic feast with religious and cultural events attracting thousands. Both Putna Monastery and the Marian Sanctuary of Cacica host thousands of faithful with specially organized pilgrimage packages for this period.

Rail transport – indicator of peak demand

On the morning of August 14, 2025, the official CFR Călători website indicated temporary unavailability for direct train tickets from Bucharest North to major seaside resorts, the Prahova Valley, and other tourist areas, showing that seats had been sold out before the long weekend began. For this period, CFR Călători mobilized its full technical capacity, adding additional carriages on routes with maximum demand.

“This occasion confirmed that Romanian tourism faces two major realities: on one hand, the huge potential of the seaside, capable of attracting up to 150,000 tourists daily in classified units, despite online disinformation and certain media segments; on the other hand, the limits of transport infrastructure and insufficient capacity to handle peak demand, which are the direct responsibility of the Ministry of Transport, national rail and road companies, and local authorities in main tourist destinations. Lack of effective coordination between these institutions and the private sector affects the tourist experience and Romania’s image as a destination. If we want these peak moments to become the norm rather than isolated summer episodes, serious investments, long-term planning, and a coherent year-round strategy are required.” – Dr. Eng. Dragoș Răducan, FPTR President.

End-of-season outlook

After this long weekend, rates on the Romanian seaside are expected to drop by 15–20% with the start of the intermediate season. In September, with the launch of the 47th edition of the “Litoralul pentru Toți” program, an FPTR initiative fully supported by the private sector, tourists will benefit from significant discounts on accommodation and meals, up to 70% compared to peak-season rates.

Conclusion

The Assumption Day long weekend 2025 is a stress test for the entire Romanian tourism sector: the seaside at full capacity, overcrowded rail transport, mountain resorts and the Danube Delta in high demand, spa and rural tourism active, and pilgrimage centers full of faithful. FPTR emphasizes that this punctual success should not hide chronic problems: seasonality dependence, deficient infrastructure, and the need to diversify the tourism offer.

It also confirms the first results of measures implemented by tourism operators since August 1, 2025, which have visibly improved service quality, including additional services, and ensured a well-appreciated quality-price ratio by tourists. These results represent only the beginning of a broad long-term improvement process, coordinated by the Romanian Federation of Tourism Employers through the initiative “2026 – Year of Quality in Tourism,” fully supported by the private sector, with over 100 accommodation units already participating with concrete measures.

FPTR reiterates its appeal to authorities and the private sector to build a functional year-round tourism Romania, capable of fully leveraging its seaside, mountains, Delta, rural, cultural, and spa tourism.