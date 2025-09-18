Romanian Tourists Spent More and Planned Ahead This Summer

International Tour Operator Join UP! Presents Insights on Romanian Tourists’ Summer Travel Behavior

Data collected from bookings made by more than 92,000 Romanian tourists during the warm months reveal stronger preferences for comfort and early planning.

Summer 2025 shows that Romanians love traveling abroad, regardless of obstacles: they spent more money despite the unfavorable economic context, traveled across all age groups, and an increasing number chose to vacation even without companions.

Egypt and Turkey – the Most Popular Destinations for Romanians

This summer, Egypt ranked first in the preferences of Romanian travelers, followed by Turkey, which remains an extremely popular choice in second place, and then Cyprus, Greece, and Tunisia.

Vacations Planned in Advance and Bigger Budgets

Booking behavior has changed over time. While last-minute offers used to be in high demand in previous years, in 2025 Romanians preferred to plan their vacations ahead. Most summer bookings were made as soon as the year began, during January, February, and March.

This planning trend was accompanied by a greater willingness to invest in holidays. The average value of a booking increased to nearly €2,100 in 2025.

- Advertisement -

Profile of the Romanian Tourist: Family Vacations, All-Inclusive Services, and a Rise in Solo Travel

Family vacations remain a central choice, with the number of family bookings doubling from 7,535 to 16,011.

The preference for comfort is more evident than ever: 95% of bookings included All-Inclusive or Ultra All-Inclusive services, consolidating this package as the standard expectation for Romanian tourists.

Solo Travel Becomes Trendy in Romania

An expanding segment is that of solo travelers, whose numbers doubled compared to last year, surpassing 1,000 tourists. Their profile shows a female majority (64% women vs. 36% men), with an average age of 48 for women and 42 for men.

The Oldest Tourist This Summer Was 102 Years Old

This summer proved that age is just a number when it comes to travel: the youngest tourist was a baby, while the oldest was a 102-year-old senior who traveled from Cluj-Napoca to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Join UP! is one of the largest international tour operators in Europe, with global business exceeding €400 million. More than 6.5 million tourists have chosen to vacation with Join UP! so far.