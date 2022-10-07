Romanians are looking for city breaks in the country and getaways in the mountains in the autumn

After a busy summer season, which brought national tourism to the level before the pandemic, Romanians are now turning to city breaks in the country, a trend that has been on the rise for several years now, but also to weekend stays in mountain and spa resorts, traditional autumn destinations.

According to a report issued by the online hotel platform Travelminit.ro, 34% of the reservations made in September were made at accommodation units in large cities in Romania, an additional proof of the fact that city breaks are in great demand in this period.

Most cities in our country have a huge tourist potential, offering a variety of activities for all ages and preferences, leisure and adventure areas, but also attractions with unmissable stories.

Brasov, Bucharest, Predeal, Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Sovata, Sinaia, Timisoara and Poiana Brasov appear in the top of the most searched cities for this season.

As expected, a 17% increase in accommodation prices was recorded in September. For example, the average price for a double room/night is now 254 lei, as against RON 216/night for a double room in 2021.

According to the data published by Travelminit.ro, there is a 47% decrease in the number of overnight stays for the month of September compared to the summer months, a natural trend given the end of the summer season.

On the other hand, Travelminit recorded an increase in the number of overnight stays in September 2022, compared to the same month in 2021 and 2019 (24% more overnight stays compared to 2021 and 44% more overnight stays compared to 2019), a sign that there is an increased interest in autumn stays in Romania.

During this period, Romanians are looking for city breaks in the country and escapades in the mountains. In September, 34% of the total number of reservations were made at accommodations in the big cities, 25% of the reservations were made in the mountains, and 21% of the reservations were in the spa resorts, figures that indicate that they are the destinations of interest for tourists who want autumn stays.