Romanians extend summer with sunny escapes this fall

As autumn settles in and temperatures in Bucharest drop earlier than usual, many Romanians are not ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Data from Kiwi.com shows that fall has become the perfect season for “sunny escapes”, short or medium-haul trips that extend the summer mood well into November.

Overall, bookings for city breaks and short vacations between September and November 2025 have increased by 13.6% compared to last year, while the average ticket price decreased by 2%. Fall flights are also significantly more affordable, on average 18% cheaper than summer tickets, making this the best value season for those looking to travel more for less.

Southern Europe remains top of mind, but interest in faraway sunshine grows

Romanians remain loyal to traditional European favorites: Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany continue to top the list of most booked countries for fall city breaks, with destinations such as Rome, Milan, London, Paris, Barcelona, and Madrid maintaining steady growth. Southern city-break favorites like Bari (+175%), Larnaca (+61%), and Malta (+81%) also confirm that travelers are still chasing the sun, even within Europe.

However, data also reveals an emerging trend: Romanians are looking farther than ever for their autumn getaways. Bookings to Madagascar (+1100%), Curaçao (+850%), Cabo Verde (+550%), Ecuador (+450%), Costa Rica (+167%), Tanzania (+116%), and Argentina (+103%) have surged compared to last year, showing a growing curiosity for tropical and adventure destinations.

At city level, exotic hotspots like Buenos Aires (+1000%), Panama City (+1000%), Guadalajara (+700%), Labuan Bajo (+900%), and Willemstad, Curaçao (+850%) are among the fastest-growing destinations this season, alongside Cappadocia (Nevşehir, +1200%) and El Nido, Philippines (+600%), pointing to an appetite for warmth, discovery, and unique experiences beyond Europe.

Qatar also shows a rise in bookings, acting both as a popular layover hub for long-haul connections and as a growing destination in itself.

Shorter, smarter, sunnier travel

Romanians are optimizing their time and budget: most fall trips remain short (up to 3–4 days), but the lower prices and milder weather allow for spontaneous travel decisions. For many, autumn has become a new favorite travel season, less crowded, more affordable, and still warm enough to enjoy.

At the same time, solo travel is gaining momentum, data shows a steady increase in individual bookings, especially for city breaks and cultural destinations. Travelling alone offers flexibility, affordability, and a sense of freedom, which fits perfectly with the off-season rhythm of autumn travel.