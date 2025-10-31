As Halloween approaches, Kiwi.com data shows that Romanians are shifting from long summer holidays to short, spontaneous city breaks. Compared to the same period last year, bookings for late October show a clear trend: people are planning later, staying for shorter periods, and choosing new destinations.

Where Romanians are headed

While Rome, London, Milan, Barcelona, Paris, Vienna, Venice remain the most popular cities for Halloween travel, new entries like Madrid (+30,34%) and Bari (+234%) show changing preferences among Romanian travelers.

Overall, Romanians are opting for shorter stays, long weekends or up to a week, with average trip durations down 7% compared to last autumn and 33% shorter than during summer 2025.

Madrid, one of the new entries in the top 10, seems to appeal to travelers for its mix of culture, food, and mild autumn weather. Around Halloween, the city keeps its usual vibrant pace, from evening walks through historic neighborhoods to lively late-night plans, offering a pleasant escape for those who prefer atmosphere over fright.

Who’s flying into Romania for Halloween

Romania is gaining visibility as a short-haul city-break destination, with inbound travel showing strong growth compared to last year. Romania is a popular destination for a number of European countries for the Halloween period: arrivals from the United Kingdom are up 138% year-on-year, from Italy up 101%, from Germany up 88%, and from Spain up 68%, while France recorded a slight decrease of around 8%.

Interest in Romania as a Halloween destination may also be linked to its gothic folklore and growing pop-culture visibility, the first season of the hit Netflix series Wednesday, filmed around Cantacuzino Castle, continues to draw fans intrigued by the country’s “spooky” charm. Most of these travelers are heading to Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași and Timișoara for short city breaks.