Romanians are increasingly turning to luxury and expedition cruises, for which demand has doubled in the last two years, according to data from CruiseHub, part of the Aerotravel group. The new trend of the year is Antarctica, where tourists travel for rare and authentic experiences, far from classic tourist routes. Expeditions to the end of the world last two weeks among giant glaciers and icebergs, penguin colonies and spectacular polar landscapes.

Given the evolution of cruise demand, CruiseHub sees 27% higher revenues and a 19% increase in passenger numbers in 2025 compared to 2023. Despite this year’s economic uncertainties, CruiseHub estimates that it will end the year with a total growth of approximately 7% compared to 2024.

What Romanians will see in Antarctica on a luxury icebreaker expedition, from EUR 14,449 per person

Romanians are increasingly looking for vacations in rare and hard-to-reach places, and CruiseHub proposes exclusive destinations, such as the expedition cruise to Antarctica, with prices starting at EUR 14,449 per person, which takes place at the beginning of November this year. Thus, CruiseHub is the first travel agency in Romania to organize an expedition-type group cruise to Antarctica.

The expedition starts on the route Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego, Argentina) – Drake Passage – Antarctic Peninsula, aboard the icebreaker ship World Explorer, operated by Quark Expeditions. The cruise lasts 10 nights, and the entire Romania-Antarctica journey spans 15 days with visits to Buenos Aires and Ushuaia. The ship, with a capacity of 140 passengers, offers exclusively balcony cabins with direct ocean views, for an authentic polar experience in luxurious conditions.

During the cruise, passengers will see spectacular glaciers, penguin and seal colonies, whales in their natural habitat, and polar landscapes of rare beauty, in some of the most isolated places on the planet, living a truly unique experience, at sea, on ice, or in the air – with Zodiac boats, kayaks, helicopters, or hot air balloons. In fact, the optimal period for visits to Antarctica is November-March, when temperatures are milder (between -2°C and +8°C) and the fauna is active.

On board the Quark ships, an expedition team specialist is assigned to each group of six passengers, providing a personalized and educational experience. The Quark team is made up of experts in geology, glaciology, marine biology, ornithology, photography, and penguin science, who turn each day of travel into a living lesson about the polar world.

Additionally, Romanians can participate in unique activities that they cannot do in other places in the world, such as kayaking among glaciers and seals, camping on the Antarctic continent, or the famous polar dive (“Polar Plunge”), an experience reserved for those who want to test the limits of adventure.

“We are delighted to be able to ‘break the ice’ as the first agency to organize a turnkey Antarctic expedition cruise, customized for a group of tourists from Romania — a vacation niche with huge potential for sophisticated clients looking for authentic and refined experiences. Cruises to Antarctica, and beyond, are considered the absolute pinnacle of exploration tourism, combining authentic adventure with refined luxury. We are observing a clear transformation in the behavior of cruise travelers in general: they no longer just want to reach their destination, but are also looking for something else to live a complete story. Cruises have adapted remarkably – offering themed itineraries, sustainable shore excursions, and top-notch gastronomic experiences. A cruise can include up to seven different destinations, zero logistical worries, and an unbeatable quality-price ratio. This is why cruising has become a smart choice for Romanians, not just a simple curiosity” , declares Florin Bidirel, General Manager of CruiseHub.

Demand for expedition cruises has increased by over 30% in the last 3 years (according to CLIA – Cruise Lines International Association). Antarctica is considered the “last frontier of tourism” – a dream checked especially by experienced travelers, aged between 40 and 65, who have already visited other continents. The number of annual visitors to the region is limited to about 100,000 to protect the polar ecosystem.

For the amount paid, tourists included, for the entire trip of almost three weeks, 10 nights of accommodation in a balcony cabin on an all-inclusive basis on the Quark Expeditions ship, round-trip flights Bucharest-Buenos Aires, round-trip flights Buenos Aires-Ushuaia, 3 nights of accommodation with breakfast in Buenos Aires, one night of accommodation in Ushuaia, airport-hotel-airport and hotel-port-hotel transfers, port and airport taxes, experienced and accredited expedition guides for all land excursions and other activities; all Zodiac boat transfers, land and sea excursions, according to the daily schedule, welcome and farewell cocktails, all meals, snacks, soft drinks and juices offered on board during the voyage, selection of alcoholic beverages, free wi-fi, formal and informal presentations held by the expedition team and their special guests, a photographic journal of the expedition; waterproof boots (on loan) during the expedition for Zodiac boat trips; a 3-1 Quark Expedition parka (given as a gift).

Destinations of 2025: Persian Gulf cruises, the stars of the season

In 2025, Mediterranean cruises were the most sought-after, accounting for the majority of CruiseHub bookings. However, the Persian Gulf is the star of the winter season due to perfect weather conditions, premium services, and distinct cultural experiences, closely followed by Caribbean cruises.

For Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2025, the most requested cruises are in the Persian Gulf (Dubai – Abu Dhabi – Doha – Bahrain), the Caribbean, and the Canary Islands. The Western Mediterranean always remains an attractive option, at excellent rates, even in the cold season, the temperatures being milder than in Romania anyway.

There is also a particular interest in traveling by ship to remote areas that are difficult to reach, to atypical places where few tourists travel, such as Alaska, Greenland, Antarctica, and especially for luxury cruises.

A luxury cruise costs from EUR 3,000 to tens of thousands of euros, depending on the cruise line, cabin type chosen, preferred services, geographical area, and duration of the itinerary.

“Romanians are no longer just looking for relaxation, but for the thrill of discovery. There is a particular interest in cruises to the ends of the world – Alaska, Greenland, Antarctica – rare places, where very few tourists reach. Luxury cruises offer exactly that balance between absolute comfort and the feeling of pure adventure. An eloquent example is even the most expensive cruise sold by CruiseHub this year – a luxury exploratory cruise in Greenland, intended for a group of four passengers accommodated in two premium suites aboard an expedition ship”, says the General Manager of CruiseHub.

Trends: families and couples aged 35–50, the new passenger profile

CruiseHub observes a visible change in the profile of tourists: during the summer, families with children (aged 35 to 50) predominate, while during the rest of the year, bookings by couples and passengers over 40 increase, who plan their vacations outside of busy periods. Cruises are accessible services throughout the year, depending on preferences there is a destination anywhere in the world.

According to CruiseHub data, the January–March periods are the most active for summer cruise bookings, while the months of August–October are preferred for planning cold season vacations to exotic destinations.

For 2026, CruiseHub aims to maintain high quality standards and diversify its portfolio of international suppliers. At the same time, the company is working on implementing a new online booking system, which will allow customers to choose and book their cruises directly from the site, in a fast, intuitive and completely transparent way.

Antarctica expedition schedule

Day 1 – Bucharest – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Day 2–3 – Buenos Aires

Free time to explore the city or optional excursions: city tour, tango show, sailing on the Delta del Tigre.

Day 4 – Domestic flight to Ushuaia

Accommodation and time to discover the “End of the World”, the gateway to Antarctica.

Day 5 – Boarding the World Explorer

Departure for Antarctica, crossing the Beagle Channel.

Days 6–7 – Drake Passage

Transition to the White Continent, onboard presentations and marine wildlife viewing.

Days 8–11 – Antarctic Peninsula and South Shetlands

Daily Zodiac boat landings, observing penguin colonies, seals and giant icebergs.

Days 12–13 – Crossing the Drake Passage to Ushuaia

Return to South America, time for relaxation and activities on board.

Day 14 – Disembarkation at Ushuaia – flight to Buenos Aires

Transfer and accommodation at 4-star hotel.

Day 15 – Flight Buenos Aires – Bucharest

End of the expedition and return home.

Part of the Quark Expeditions fleet, World Explorer is a luxury icebreaker dedicated to Antarctic expeditions, with a capacity of 140 passengers and a crew of 125. The ship offers exclusive suites with private balconies and premium hotel-level services, with generous spaces for quiet wildlife observation.

World Explorer offers an authentic polar experience in ultimate comfort. On board is the only L’Occitane Spa at sea, a heated outdoor pool, two jacuzzis, a library, a theater for conferences and readings, a glass-domed Observation Lounge and an Explorers’ Lounge for relaxation and socializing.