Romania’s Transfagarasan included among the world’s most scenic roadtrips

World travel plans have been put on hold – but many of us are still dreaming!

Whilst we all make that ever-growing travel bucket list for post lockdown exploring – there is still a way to experience and view the worlds most iconic road trips from the comfort of your sofa.

Car and travel insurance specialists GoCompare have gathered a list of the worlds most iconic road trips from route 66 to Trollstigen, Norway, also including a road from Romania, and allowed you complete them via Google Street View and explore all the stops along the route, at your own speed.

Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

The Grand Canyon is the trip of a lifetime that you can now take for free, from home! You can choose to start your journey from California, Las Vegas or Denver, taking a scenic route to the ultimate destination, similar to this virtual road trip. Take in the picturesque route and even enjoy a digital hike of the national park too.

Ring Road, Iceland

Highlights include:

Reykjavík

Blue Lagoon

Glymur Waterfall

Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon

Golden Circle

The ring road trip of Iceland could be done in less than 24 hours in real-time, but you don’t need to do that. Driving past unreal waterfalls, rugged mountains and volcanoes is all part of this amazing virtual trip and it means you can plan your favourite places to stop in the future too.

Sydney to Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia

Highlights include:

Newcastle

Port Macquarie

Coff’s Harbour

Yamba

The drive from Sydney to Byron Bay is iconic, with coastline views guiding the whole trip. This virtual route will take you along surfers paradise, as you fall in love with the clear ocean and blue skies in a digital daze from the comfort of your sofa.

Trollstigen, Norway

Highlights include:

Åndalsnes

Trollstigen Valldalen

Stigfossen waterfall

Ørnesvingen

The ‘Troll’s Ladder’ or route 63, is one of the shorter virtual road trips on our list at 100 kilometres. Combining an epic 11 hairpin bends with bridges that hold you within the landscape, even digitally this is a sight to see! Click through the winding roads in the rugged mountains and embrace a virtual road trip that feels like it was created at the same time as the surroundings.

Transfagarasan, Romania

Highlights include:

Balea Waterfall

Balea Lake

Capra Tunnel

Vidraru Dam

Known as one of the best driving roads in the world, a virtual trip down the Transfagarasan should give you all the inspiration for an incredible road trip without leaving your sofa. Connecting the south of Romania with Transylvania through the Fagaras mountains, this is a digital dash that you will want to do slowly.

Route 66, USA

Highlights include:

Santa Monica Pier

Oklahoma City

Cadillac Ranch

The most famous (and iconic) road trip in the world, this 2000+ mile route from Chicago to California inspired roadside culture in America with motels, diners and tourist attractions alongside the road. Take a virtual tour down the most iconic road to choose your favourite hotspots and plan your next adventure.

North Coast 500, Scotland

Highlights include:

Inverness

Rogie Falls

Thurso

John O’Groats

Known as Scotland’s route 66, the North Coast 500 is the best way to enjoy Scotland’s incredible scenery whilst enjoying open coastal roads and winding country tracks. An experience of a lifetime in reality or digitally, the North Coast 500 will allow you to witness some of Scotland’s finest views.

Grossglockner Hocchalpenstrasse, Austria

Highlights include:

High Tauern

Pasterze Glacier

Grossglockner mountain

Although not as famous, this is one of the most scenic drives in Europe and one to remember. The Grossglockner Hocchalpenstrasses is named after the Grossglockner mountain that towers above the route at 3798. This virtual road trip is one you can truly immerse yourself and an experience you will never want to end.

Los Angeles to Yosemite, California

Highlights include:

Bixby Bridge

Santa Barbara

Pismo Beach

Yosemite National Park

The famous Yosemite National Park is on everyone’s bucket list. Famous for its ancient trees, magic views and rugged cliff faces of El Captain and Half Dom, the end of this road trip isn’t the only amazing thing about it. Start your virtual trip in Los Angeles with sandy beaches and clear concrete roads before moving into the desert country, greenery and a haven of national parks.

Verdon Gorge, France

Highlights include:

Lake of Sainte-Croix

Balcon de la Mescla

Route des Cretes

The ‘Grand Canyon of Europe’, this trip around the gorge of Verdon is not for the faint of heart. For a digital drive that is worth every nail-biting moment, enjoy hairpin bends and jaw-dropping views as you anticipate the 2,300-foot plunge to the river below. Safely behind a screen, you might be a bit more daring with your corners, but be warned – taking these zigzagging roads too fast will see you miss out on lots of natural beauty.

Mark Greening, Driving Insurance Expert from GoCompare said: “Nothing beats the freedom of having a car. The ability to jump in, grab a map and head wherever you fancy, whenever. We want you to remember how freeing having a car is and the opportunity it gives when it comes to travel. These virtual tours let you continue to hit the road and witness the world’s most intriguing sites in the only way we can right now, while you plan your next adventure” .

