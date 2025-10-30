Sagrada Família: The first part of the Cross is placed on the tower of Jesus Christ

With the placement of the lower arm, the tower of Jesus Christ now reaches a height of 162.91 m . Today the first part of the cross of the Sagrada Família’s tower of Jesus Christ in Barcelona has been placed, signalling the start of the final phase of construction of this central tower of the temple.

The cross’s lower arm was placed, measuring 7.25 metres and weighing 24 tonnes. It arrived last July split into four panels that were positioned on a work platform above the main nave, 54 metres high, to get it ready for placement as well as to carry out glazing and interior works such as stone masonry.

With a double-twist geometry, the lower arm has a square shape at the base that transforms into an octagonal shape at the top. The exterior is clad with white glazed ceramic and glass, materials that stand out for their brightness and ability to withstand atmospheric conditions. Once completed, the cross will be 17 metres tall, approximately the height of a five-storey building, and 13.5 metres wide.

Assembling the lower arm represents a significant step towards completing the tower of Jesus Christ, the tallest of the central tower group.

The completion of the tower of Jesus Christ will be a historic milestone at the Sagrada Família and a tribute to its architect Antoni Gaudí to coincide with the centenary of his death. Commemorative events will be held to mark the occasion; the programme can be consulted at sagradafamilia2026.org.