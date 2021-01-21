Sibiu racing with Paris, Vienna or Florence as the best European travel destinations in 2021
The competition this year is taking place during January 20-February 10.
The vote is cast with a single vote from the same IP once a day.
Sibiu was European Capital of Culture in 2007 and is one of Romania’s cultural and tourism capitals, luring tourists due to its exquisite medieval spell given by the colorful houses sprinkled on the cobblestone narrow streets and by the impressive city walls and defense towers.
Located on Cibin river, Sibiu is home to a lot of historical sites, which brought it the nomination of European Capital of Culture in 2007. But Sibiu is not only the city, but also its neighbourhood, the countryside villages and the mountain vicinity, such as Paltinis, which has become famous for skiing.
Marginimea Sibiului, encompassing 18 villages located at the foothills of Cindrel Mountains, provides another cultural heritage view, where history, architecture and tradition are perfectly matching.
Sibiu was included by the National Geographic on the list of the must-see destinations in 2019.
Inviting travelers to „taste Transylvania’s diverse dishes”, National Geographic says that „Sibiu is worth visiting in its own right; a beautifully preserved 800-year-old walled city, it’s full of winding lanes, squares and grand churches, as well as the magnificent Brukenthal National Museum, which opened way back in 1817″.
„ Throughout the year there’ll be a programme of food festivals and events, markets and specialised tours focusing on the diversity of dishes from around Transylvania. Don’t miss: Wandering the historic streets and market of the historic Lower Town.”