Sibiu racing with Paris, Vienna or Florence as the best European travel destinations in 2021

Sibiu, one of the most important Romanian cities in the Transylvania region, has been nominated for the second year in a row, on the list of the best 20 European travel destinations this year. The nomination was done by the European Best Destinations Association.

The city hall of Sibiu has enrolled the city in this competition in the view of preserving Sibiu as a travel destination for tourists.

“The anti-Covid vaccine gives us hopes that people will resume their mobility soon, including for traveling. So, we must get ready to restart Sibiu’s tourism, which has been seriously affected by the restrictions prompted by the pandemic. This year, within the presentation of the city on the European Best Destinations website, we focused on such activities through which tourists will be able to observe social distancing and can feel safe. We highlighted the city old center, ways to spend time in the open air, the region’s cuisine and hiking in the area, as Sibiu is to be the European capital of hiking this year, as well as the host of a big forum on this topic – Eurorando”, said Astrid Fodor, Sibiu mayor.

Among other cities selected in this competition there are also Vienna, Paris, Rome, Florence, Lofoten (Norway), Ghent (Belgium), Cornwall (UK), Dordogne (France), Cappadocia (Turkey, Kotor (Montenegro), Soca (Slovenia), Braga (Portugal), Tubingen (Germany), the Canary Islands (Spain), Capri (Italy) and Kefalonia (Greece).

Sibiu ranked 6th with 30,178 votes during the 2020 edition of the contest. Colmar (France), Athens (Greece), Tbilisi (Georgia), Vienna (Austria) and Cascais (Portugal) ranked on the 1st to 5th positions.