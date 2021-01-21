Sibiu view. http://soundofice.eu/
Sibiu racing with Paris, Vienna or Florence as the best European travel destinations in 2021

By Romania Journal
Sibiu, one of the most important Romanian cities in the Transylvania region, has been nominated for the second year in a row, on the list of the best 20 European travel destinations this year. The nomination was done by the European Best Destinations Association.

The city hall of Sibiu has enrolled the city in this competition in the view of preserving Sibiu as a travel destination for tourists.

“The anti-Covid vaccine gives us hopes that people will resume their mobility soon, including for traveling. So, we must get ready to restart Sibiu’s tourism, which has been seriously affected by the restrictions prompted by the pandemic. This year, within the presentation of the city on the European Best Destinations website, we focused on such activities through which tourists will be able to observe social distancing and can feel safe. We highlighted the city old center, ways to spend time in the open air, the region’s cuisine and hiking in the area, as Sibiu is to be the European capital of hiking this year, as well as the host of a big forum on this topic – Eurorando”, said Astrid Fodor, Sibiu mayor.

Among other cities selected in this competition there are also Vienna, Paris, Rome, Florence, Lofoten (Norway), Ghent (Belgium), Cornwall (UK), Dordogne (France), Cappadocia (Turkey, Kotor (Montenegro), Soca (Slovenia), Braga (Portugal), Tubingen (Germany), the Canary Islands (Spain),  Capri (Italy) and Kefalonia (Greece).

Sibiu ranked 6th with 30,178 votes during the 2020 edition of the contest. Colmar (France), Athens (Greece), Tbilisi (Georgia), Vienna (Austria) and Cascais (Portugal) ranked on the 1st to 5th positions.

 

The competition this year is taking place during January 20-February 10.

The vote is cast with a single vote from the same IP once a day.

 

Sibiu was European Capital of Culture in 2007 and is one of Romania’s cultural and tourism capitals, luring tourists due to its exquisite medieval spell given by the colorful houses sprinkled on the cobblestone narrow streets and by the impressive city walls and defense towers.

Located on Cibin river, Sibiu is home to a lot of historical sites, which brought it the nomination of European Capital of Culture in 2007. But Sibiu is not only the city, but also its neighbourhood, the countryside villages and the mountain vicinity, such as Paltinis, which has become famous for skiing.

Marginimea Sibiului, encompassing 18 villages located at the foothills of Cindrel Mountains, provides another cultural heritage view, where history, architecture and tradition are perfectly matching.

Sibiu was included by the National Geographic on the list of the must-see destinations in 2019.

Inviting travelers to „taste Transylvania’s diverse dishes”, National Geographic says that „Sibiu is worth visiting in its own right; a beautifully preserved 800-year-old walled city, it’s full of winding lanes, squares and grand churches, as well as the magnificent Brukenthal National Museum, which opened way back in 1817″.

Throughout the year there’ll be a programme of food festivals and events, markets and specialised tours focusing on the diversity of dishes from around Transylvania. Don’t miss: Wandering the historic streets and market of the historic Lower Town.”

Romania Journal
