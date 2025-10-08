Sibiu, the best city for a Halloween vacation, shows a new study

“Spooky tourism” — the trend of visiting places known for their mysterious atmosphere or ghostly legends — could be the perfect theme for an autumn getaway. The global car rental comparison platform DiscoverCars.com has conducted a new study comparing cities across Europe to identify the best destinations for a Halloween escape. The results show that two Romanian cities rank among the top five, with one taking first place.

DiscoverCars.com analyzed factors such as costs, population size, number of dark hours, and number of medieval Gothic buildings to create the ranking, focusing on cities known for their architecture. Cities with smaller populations and more hours of darkness scored higher, as did those with lower accommodation and car rental prices and a greater number of Gothic buildings.

According to the study, the spookiest city in Europe is Sibiu, Romania, scoring 88 points. Sibiu has the smallest population among all destinations included in the study (134,309 residents), meaning less crowded streets. It’s also one of the most affordable destinations: a weekend car rental costs around 20 RON, and a hotel night averages about 742 RON. Sibiu is also known as the “City with Eyes” because of its distinctive roof windows that appear to watch over passersby.

In fifth place is Brașov, Romania, with 76 points. Here, a night’s accommodation costs around 772 RON, while a weekend car rental averages about 132 RON. One of the city’s most iconic Gothic landmarks is the Black Church, named for the darkened color of its walls, which have blackened over the centuries.

The two cities are located just two hours and fifteen minutes apart by car, making them the perfect route for a Gothic-inspired Halloween road trip.

The rest of the top 10 most “haunted” cities:

1️⃣ Sibiu, Romania – 88 points

2️⃣ Gdańsk, Poland – 85 points

3️⃣ Tallinn, Estonia – 82 points

4️⃣ Kraków, Poland – 78 points

5️⃣ Brașov, Romania – 76 points

6️⃣ Riga, Latvia – 71 points

7️⃣ Rouen, France – 68 points

8️⃣ Ghent, Belgium and York, United Kingdom – 66 points (tie)

9️⃣ Venice and Milan, Italy – 61 points (tie)

Edinburgh, United Kingdom – 60 points

Aleksandrs Buraks, Head of Growth at DiscoverCars.com, stated:

“In our latest study, Romania stood out as the top destination for an atmospheric Halloween getaway, thanks to factors such as the number of dark hours and its medieval Gothic architecture.

With two Romanian cities — Sibiu and Brașov — ranking in the top five, visitors can enjoy a truly ‘spooky’ experience this October.

Moreover, car rental in Romania, especially in Sibiu, is highly affordable. The two cities are just a few hours’ drive apart, making them ideal for a Gothic-inspired road trip.”