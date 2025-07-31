Smart Tourism in Europe: Discover a Smart City Break in Torino

As summer holidays are in full swing, many travelers across Europe seek destinations that offer authentic experiences without the overwhelming crowds or extreme weather. If you’re still searching for the perfect getaway, consider Torino — a charming, lesser-known city in northern Italy.

Torino combines the timeless allure of a classic Italian city with a more relaxed atmosphere, affordable infrastructure, and warm hospitality. Welcoming everyone from young students to families and seniors, Torino’s innovative smart tourism approach has earned it the prestigious title of the 2025 European Capital of Smart Tourism. Get ready to explore this vibrant city in a sustainable, accessible, and tech-savvy way!

Travel Green: Start Your Journey Sustainably

For eco-conscious travelers, Torino is easily reachable by train from various European countries, including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, and even the UK. Opting for rail travel helps reduce your carbon footprint before you even arrive. Once in the city, sustainable mobility continues to be encouraged — public transport and an extensive network of over 90 km of cycle routes connect Torino’s lush parks, historic Royal Savoy Residences, and nearby hills.

Nature lovers will appreciate that 36% of Torino’s municipal land is green space, featuring nearly 50 parks, 300 public gardens, and 300 km of tree-lined streets. You can unwind by the serene River Po or embark on scenic hikes, such as the climb to Superga hill, where panoramic views of the city await alongside the Basilica and the Royal Tombs of the Savoy family. Don’t miss the National Mountain Museum for a unique perspective of the region’s natural heritage.

Culture for Everyone: Affordable and Accessible

Torino prides itself on being an inclusive city, working hard to eliminate architectural barriers and enhance accessibility for all visitors. The Torino+Piemonte Card is an excellent way for tourists and locals alike to enjoy free or discounted access to the city’s major museums, exhibitions, guided tours, events, and even public transport.

Many museums are fully accessible, offering sensory-friendly routes and special guided tours featuring tactile experiences or sign language, developed in collaboration with disability organizations. The city’s rich cultural tapestry is showcased through landmarks like the UNESCO-listed Residences of the Royal House of Savoy, stunning Baroque and Art Nouveau architecture, Roman ruins, and world-renowned museums including the Royal Museum, the Egyptian Museum, and the Cinema Museum.

Experience Torino Like a Local

A cornerstone of Torino’s smart tourism strategy is social inclusion and spreading cultural vitality beyond the city center. The Neighbourhood Houses initiative has created eight community hubs throughout the city, inviting both locals and visitors to engage with authentic cultural activities and local artists.

Each district boasts its own vibrant market offering crafts, local foods, vintage clothing, and antiques. Porta Palazzo market, located in the city heart, stands out as one of Europe’s largest open-air markets and is a must-visit for unique souvenirs. The ‘TorinoMercati’ app helps visitors navigate these markets, providing up-to-date details on locations, opening hours, and history.

A Leader in Sustainable European Tourism

Torino is proud to be part of the European Commission’s Sustainable EU Tourism initiative, which promotes smarter, greener, and more inclusive travel across the continent. The city sets an example through environmentally friendly policies, digital innovation, community engagement, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Torino: 2025 European Capital of Smart Tourism

Recognized for excellence in accessibility, sustainability, digitalization, and cultural creativity, Torino earned the distinguished title of European Capital of Smart Tourism 2025. This accolade highlights the city’s commitment to innovative and responsible tourism — making Torino a top choice for travelers seeking a meaningful and modern city break in Europe. Learn more about the competition here .