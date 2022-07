Spot in Romania on CNN’s list of 17 most spectacular destinations to visit in Europe

CNN has made a list of 17 most spectacular destinations to visit in Europe, a list that includes in its first part a place in Romania.

According to above-mentioned source, they are ideal destinations for the modern tourist, who wants an epic journey.

The spot included by the American TV on this list are the Apuseni Mountains, dubbed by CNN as ” the ideal summer break”.

“Part of the western Carpathian Mountains in Transylvania, the Apuseni make for the ideal summer break, with cooler temperatures and uncrowded paths through ancient woodland and limestone crags.

Brown bears and wolves prowl these hills, although it takes patience and a keen eye to spot them. Climbers can try a number of different protected via ferrata routes which rise from the riverbank south of the village of Vadu Crisului,” CNN description reads.



Apuseni Mountains featured on CNN as ones of the most beautiful places in Europe also in 2019.

