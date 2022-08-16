Study: What information do foreign tourists search for online when they visit Bucharest

Visit Bucharest Today, the online guide in English for promoting Bucharest to foreign tourists, analyzed the searches performed by the users who accessed the platform from May to July 2022. The analysis performed on 52,000 specific searches on the web platform and the associated Android app provided an image of the most attractive objectives for foreign tourists visiting Romania’s Capital.

Thus, according to data from Visit Bucharest Today, around 60% of the platform’s users are English speakers, followed by German (2.62%), Hebrew (1.90%), French (1.70%), Dutch (1.70%), Russian (1.46%), Italian (1.47%) and Greek (1.42%).

The most frequent searches of the foreign tourists who access the Bucharest guide

The most sought-after attractions and sights in Bucharest are, in order:

– Old Town

– The fountain show

– Parliament Palace

– Romanian Athenaeum

– The Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation

The most sought-after museums in Bucharest are, in order:

– Ceaușescu’s Mansion (Spring Palace)

– Grigore Antipa Museum

– The National Museum of Art

– The Village Museum

– The Romanian Peasant Museum

The most sought-after parks and gardens in Bucharest:

– Herastrau park

– Botanical Garden

– Cismigiu park

The most searched for restaurants in Bucharest by foreign tourists:

– Caru’ cu Bere (The Beer Chariot)

– Hanul lui Manuc (Manuc’s inn)

– Beraria H

– Hard Rock Cafe

The most searched phrases and questions about Bucharest by foreign tourists:

– “what events are these days in Bucharest?”

– “is Bucharest a safe city?”

– “is tap water drinkable in Bucharest?”

– “how do I use public transport in Bucharest?”

– “what can I do in Bucharest this weekend?”

– “Bucharest Casinos”

The most searched day trip destinations departing from Bucharest:

– Bran Castle

– Constanta

– Brasov

– Peles Castle

Visit Bucharest Today is an online guide of Bucharest by English speakers in the Capital and by foreign citizens who plan to visit the city.

The platform is on the web, accessed on visitbucharest.today, but also on Google Play, where the app is downloaded by Android devices users who visit the Capital.