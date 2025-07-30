Summer Vacation: Europe’s Most Popular Spots

Driven by the rise of visual-first travel and the influence of social media, Europe’s most photogenic destinations are facing an unprecedented tourism boom. According to the UN’s World Tourism Barometer, Europe welcomed over 747 million international travellers last year, more than any other region globally. While this surge underscores the continent’s enduring appeal, it’s also bringing new challenges, as hotspots across Southern and Western Europe grapple with the realities of overtourism and increased pressure on local communities.

With that in mind, ferry tickets provider Ferryhopper has revealed the most Instagrammable destinations in Europe, offering insight into why certain locations are experiencing such intense visitor demand. To determine the most Instagrammable European destinations, Ferryhopper analysed six different hashtag templates for each location.

The statistics show that Paris collected 155,949,193 Instagram posts in total. This is not only the highest of the destinations analysed in Europe, but also globally. The figures for the top French destination are up 61.2% compared with the second-placed Nice.

Instagrammable locations include the iconic Eiffel Tower viewed from Trocadéro, rooftop bars like Le Perchoir with vast city views, the romantic Montmartre streets and pink–hued La Maison Rose café, the pyramid at the Louvre, and scenic sunset river cruises along the Seine.

Nice, France attracted 96,758,275 posts across various hashtags, making it the second most photographed European destination. The French Riviera city maintains its appeal to social media users, with hashtags like #Nice and #NiceFrance generating significant engagement.

Instagrammable locations include the vibrant Promenade des Anglais, the iconic blue chairs lining the pebble beaches, the colourful streets of Vieux Nice, the panoramic lookout from Castle Hill, and the flower-filled stalls of the Cours Saleya market.

Barcelona, Spain secured the third position with 77,112,126 posts.

Instagrammable locations include the colorful mosaic terraces of Park Güell, the intricate façade of La Sagrada Família, the beach boardwalk at Barceloneta, the Gothic Quarter streets, and rooftop views from spots like Hotel Colón overlooking the Barcelona Cathedral.

Spanish destinations dominated the rankings, with Valencia (32,558,358 posts), Ibiza (20,967,809 posts), and Mallorca (16,078,715 posts) also featuring in the top 10.

Portuguese cities performed well in the analysis. Porto ranked seventh with 14,724,135 posts. Lisbon followed closely behind in eighth place with 13,922,533 posts.

The UK made its mark on the list with Edinburgh, Scotland ranking ninth. The Scottish capital attracted 13,178,384 posts on Instagram. This makes Edinburgh the most photographed UK destination on the platform, well ahead of the Cotswolds which ranked 19th with 3,070,114 posts.

Santorini, Greece completed the top 10 with 9,577,225 posts. The iconic white buildings and blue domes of this Greek island continue to captivate photographers and social media enthusiasts alike.

The top 10 most Instagrammable European destinations

Rank Location Country Total Instagram Posts 1 Paris France 155,949,193 2 Nice France 96,758,275 3 Barcelona Spain 77,112,126 4 Valencia Spain 32,558,358 5 Ibiza Spain 20,967,809 6 Mallorca Spain 16,078,715 7 Porto Portugal 14,724,135 8 Lisbon Portugal 13,922,533 9 Edinburgh Scotland 13,178,384 10 Santorini Greece 9,577,225

Christos Spatharakis, CEO of Ferryhopper, commented on the findings: “These results show that classic European cities continue to capture people’s imagination and their Instagram feeds. While cities like Paris and Barcelona lead the rankings, it’s interesting to see island destinations performing so well. Many of these top Instagram destinations are accessible by ferry, offering travelers both stunning photo opportunities and memorable journey experiences.”

While major cities dominated the top of the list, coastal and island destinations performed particularly well. Six island or coastal locations made the top 20. This suggests that seaside views and island aesthetics remain highly appealing to Instagram users looking for photogenic travel experiences.

The study also identified some surprising entries further down the list. Bergen, Norway ranked 13th with 4,584,026 posts. Tallinn, Estonia secured 16th place with 3,786,635 posts. These results show that lesser-known destinations are also gaining traction on social media.

Full ranking of the most Instagrammable European destinations

Rank Location Country Total Instagram Posts 1 Paris France 155,949,193 2 Nice France 96,758,275 3 Barcelona Spain 77,112,126 4 Valencia Spain 32,558,358 5 Ibiza Spain 20,967,809 6 Mallorca Spain 16,078,715 7 Porto Portugal 14,724,135 8 Lisbon Portugal 13,922,533 9 Edinburgh Scotland 13,178,384 10 Santorini Greece 9,577,225 11 Provence France 7,589,966 12 Mykonos Greece 6,544,746 13 Bergen Norway 4,584,026 14 Amalfi Coast Italy 4,464,326 15 Cappadocia Turkey 4,009,170 16 Tallinn Estonia 3,786,635 17 Dubrovnik Croatia 3,516,260 18 Positano Italy 3,258,123 19 Cotswolds England 3,070,114 20 Cinque Terre Italy 3,015,714 21 Lake Como Italy 2,557,541 22 Reykjavik Iceland 2,531,735 23 Budva Montenegro 1,939,148 24 Bruges Belgium 1,927,347 25 Taormina Italy 1,842,733 26 Kotor Montenegro 1,608,946 27 Colmar France 1,517,549 28 Zakynthos Greece 1,508,615 29 Zermatt Switzerland 1,461,812 30 Isle of Skye Scotland 1,215,154 31 Ghent Belgium 1,171,019 32 Ronda Spain 1,163,847 33 Hvar Croatia 1,148,576 34 Interlaken Switzerland 1,124,105 35 Hallstatt Austria 1,055,206 36 Meteora Greece 672,970 37 Lofoten Islands Norway 632,166 38 Lake Bled Slovenia 436,646 39 Gstaad Switzerland 399,221 40 San Sebastián Spain 229,942 41 Amalfi Town Italy 2,960