Ten A-plus honeymoon destinations

Following the lifting of travel and travel restrictions, tour operator Paralela45 is launching honeymoon packages in Turkey, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Egypt from June to the end of October, on charter flights and with prices from 573 euro / person. In June, the charter flights to Lapland were also listed, two this year, with holiday packages with Santa Claus from 2,083 euros / person. June is the month with the most holiday requests so far, stimulated by the beginning of the season and the simplification of travel conditions.

40 luxury hotels and clubs, mostly for adults, are proposed for the honeymoon. Most offers are for Santorini, an island in the top destinations for such holidays, and start at 1,331 euros / person. For Bodrum, Antalya, Marmaris are selected five-star luxury hotels with packages from 573 euros per person at the end of the summer season.

The most romantic places in Sorrento and Sardinia are included in the Paralela45 offer for the honeymoon, with offers from 932 euros / person to four-star clubs. In Hurghada, the honeymoon takes place in five-star hotels and costs from 1,032 euros / person, and in Madeira, from 858 euros / person.

For Mallorca and Ibiza, four and five star hotels have been selected, at rates from 932 euros / person. From October, the offer is completed with exotic destinations on direct flight: Thailand, Zanzibar, Dubai.

“The demand is currently focused on Greece for Santorini, but also for Zakynthos. Couples especially ask for boutique hotels, located in a natural setting that offers them the most instagramable photos. Some even hired a local photographer for “trash the dress”. For whatever they want during the holidays, so that it is the most beautiful of their lives, they have local assistance from the agency. The largest budget so far for a honeymoon in Greece (Santorini) was 6,300 euros / couple”, says Ioana Burcea Sota, marketing director Paralela45.

Ibiza is the novelty of the summer at Paralela45, the charter flights being scheduled from June 17 to September, with holiday packages from 627 euros / person and all taxes included. Ibiza is proposed by Paralela45, along with Mykonos and Bodrum, and those who want to participate in concerts and parties during their summer vacation, several such events being organized in these areas.

“The summer circuit of places for partygoers offers day parties in beach clubs, private concerts with local and international artists and luxury events in unique places. In Mykonos we have Nammos, Principote and Alemagou, for the best summer parties in Ibiza we can visit the clubs Ushuaia, Pacha or Cova Santa. Bodrumul has an unmissable nightlife, proposing to tourists international restaurants such as Nusr-Et, Zuma and Novikov “, states Ioana Burcea Sota.

Around 60 weekly flights are in the tour operator’s portfolio this summer, most of them for Greece (21 flights to Crete/Heraklion, Crete/Chania, Rhodos, Corfu, Zakynthos, Santorini), Turkey (12 to Antalya, Bodrum și Dalaman), Spain (13 flights to Ibiza, Mallorca, Tenerife, Costa Brava, Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca), Portugal (Madeira), Italy (Sorrento, Ischia, Sardinia), Cyprus, Egypt (Hurghada), Malta.

Holidays are also available in the summer in Santa’s Land in the summer. Before the holiday, or during it, Santa Claus and his wife are waiting for Romanians with gifts and specific activities, from preparing cakes with Santa’s wife to safaris to the reindeer farm, snowmobile safaris, angling or admiring the northern lights. During the Early Booking period, holiday packages in Lapland have a discount of 100 euros / person.