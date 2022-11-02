The Best European Winter Sun Destinations

Spain-Holiday, the online portal for holiday rentals in sunny Spain, has teamed up with Holidu to analyse which European destinations are the best to escape to during the winter months.

With rising energy prices and heating costs becoming a big concern as winter creeps closer, many Northern Europeans are looking to escape their heating bills by spending at least part of the winter months in warmer locations. Dubbed “energy tourists”, these travelers are choosing to spend weeks or even months in a warmer climate, partly thanks to the new freedom that comes with working remotely.

Spain is by far the best country to spend the winter, with over 60 cities in the top 100 “Cities with the warmest climate in winter”;

The Canary Islands are the top winter destination, closely followed by the Costa Blanca;

Other top winter destinations include: the Algarve, Sicily and the Greek Islands.

So, Spain undoubtedly tops the ranking. It is no surprise with its warm weather and year-round sunny status that almost 60% of the cities in the top 100 are located in Spain. With its modern cities to dreamy coastlines, you are sure to find the perfect destination to escape the Winter here in Spain. The Canary Islands are the best Spanish region to spend the winter, with 21 cities in the top 100, followed closely by the Costa Blanca with 17 cities ranking in the top 100

Spain: Los Cristianos

Average winter sun hours 320.60 | Average winter temperature 20.6ºC.

The city located in the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands averages a whopping 320+ winter sun hours and its winter temperature averages 20.6ºC. Los Cristianos is the perfect place to stay warm this winter. Whether you want to hit one of the town’s dreamy beaches or go on an adventure to the Monkey Park, there is plenty to do in this warm escape.



Greece: Agios Nikolaos

Average winter sun hours 261.46 | Average winter temperature 16.4ºC.

The top winter sun destination in Greece is the dreamy town of Agios Nikolaos. Located on Greece’s largest island of Crete, this town has an average winter sun hours of 261+ and winter temperature averaging 16.4ºC. This charming coastal town stays warm even in the winter. Beat the crowds from summer and check out its many beaches and waterfront restaurants or explore the nearby abandoned castles and olive farms. Agios Nikolaos should be on everyone’s list of where to escape the cold winter.

Italy: Siracusa

Average winter sun hours 258.20 | Average winter temperature 16.4ºC.

The top destination in Italy is the historical city of Siracusa, located on the island of Sicily. This destination comes in with average winter sun hours of 258+ and winter temperature averaging 16.4ºC. Take a trip through history and explore the many archaeological sites or wine and dine, taking in the stunning streetscapes. Make sure to check out Siracusa for your next winter escape.

Portugal: Luz

Average winter sun hours 250.10 | Average winter temperature 15.8ºC.

Next on our list is the small coastal town of Luz in Portugal with average winter sun hours of 250+ and winter temperature averaging 15.8ºC. Located in the Algarve region, Luz is covered in breathtaking beaches and surrounded by impressive cliffs. You won’t want to

miss this charming town for your next winter escape.



France: Cala Rossa

Average winter sun hours 252.46 | Average winter temperature 13.8ºC.

The number one destination to escape the cold in France’s winter months is Cala Rossa. Averaging 252+ winter sun hours and temperature averaging 13.8ºC, explore its stunning white sand beach, and dreamy turquoise waters. If you are looking for an escape this winter in France, look no further than Cala Rossa.