The best road trips in Europe to explore this summer, one in Romania

New research from Euro Car Parts has revealed the five best road trips in Europe, with two being in the UK.

The Furka Pass in Switzerland, Transfagarasan Road Trip in Romania and the Wild Atlantic Way have all been named due to elements such as route length, social media and internet popularity and best times for good weather.

Wild Atlantic Way – Ireland

1,600 miles

Suggested time: 2 – 3 weeks

Coming in first place, the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland kicks off in the Inishowen Peninsula, County Donegal and will take you through some of Ireland’s most stunning landscapes before finishing in Kinsale, County Cork.

The drive takes the top place due to its lengthy route, giving visitors plenty to do along the way, and its existing popularity with other explorers. Data from Instagram and TikTok shows the route has been mentioned over 48,500,000 times through hashtags, proving its already a favourite amongst visitors.

The Transfăgărășan Road Trip – Romania

56 miles

Suggested time: 7 hours

Once called the ‘world’s best road’ by Jeremy Clarkson, these winding roads through the Romanian mountainside pack in a lot to see despite the shorter length. The journey starts in Cartisoara and ends in Bascov, and whilst the drive from start to finish may only be a few hours, the surrounding beauty will have you stopping regularly to get the full experience.

This is a great trip to do over the summer thanks to the average amount of sunshine hours on the trip. July proved to be the best month to explore with an average of 310 sunshine hours across the month, making it a perfect opportunity to enjoy the sun in between stops.

For those looking to go later in the year, the roads are usually closed between 1st of November and 30th of June due to weather conditions so keep this in mind when planning your trip.

North Coast 500 – Scotland

516 miles

Suggested time: 1 – 2 weeks

The first UK entry on the list is Scotland’s answer to Route 66. Starting and ending in Inverness, you’ll see the country’s stunning coastal scenery along the spectacular loop.

Despite being third on the list, the North Coast 500 actually beats out our top two routes when it comes to Google searches, amassing a massive 40,500 searches on average each month – suggesting the trip is grabbing the attention of many potential explorers.

Those that have visited the route are also quick to share their journey with the trip’s hashtag being used over 41,000,000 times across Instagram and TikTok.

Furka Pass – Switzerland

20 miles

Suggested time: 3 hours

A country known for its stunning vistas, it’s no surprise that Switzerland is in the top five with the Furka Pass route. The road resides amongst the Swiss mountains and offers views like no other thanks to being 2,429 metres above sea-level.

The route is often done as part of wider trips but the official trip starts in Andermatt, and finishes in Gletsch in the Valais. Along the way drivers have the chance to spot Hotel Belvédère, which gained fame from appearing in the James Bond film, Goldfinger.

The research also revealed this to be another sunny spot, where visitors in July can expect an average of 238 sunshine hours across the month.

Causeway Coast – Northern Ireland

130 miles

Suggested time: 3 – 5 days

This rugged coastal route shows off some of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful scenes. You start the route in Belfast and take the coastal road around Northern Ireland before finishing in Derry.

The route is another popular one for social media users with data showing over two million posts for the journey and over one thousand average Google searches per month.

Travellers can expect to see a wealth of incredible landmarks along the way, including the likes of the charming Dark Hedges road, of Game of Thrones fame, and the dramatic Giant’s Causeway.

Other routes that closely missed out on a place in the top 5 were:

Atlantic Way in England

Grossglockner High Alpine Road in Austria

Route des Crêtes in France

Atlantic Ocean Road in Norway

Susten Pass in Switzerland

Speaking on the findings, Helen Robinson,Corporate Communications Director of Euro Car Parts said: “Having access to these stunning roads across the UK and Europe makes the prospect of travelling around in your car all the more exciting. With so much choice, we hope our research makes it a little easier for people to choose their next destination.

“Once the choice has been made it’s also vital to ensure your car is in good working condition before you set off so that you can fully enjoy the experience without worrying about car troubles.”

As well as revealing the best road trips, Euro Car Parts has also shared some considerations for drivers looking to explore Europe this summer: https://www.eurocarparts.com/blog/5-things-to-consider-for-a-summer-european-road-trip.

The data: