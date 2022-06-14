The Butterfly Trail, a new attraction in the Văcărești Natural Park

The latest them route in the Văcărești Natural Park will be inaugurated on June 17, namely the “Butterfly Trail”, with tourists being able to observe the flying and beautifully colored insects in their environment.

Visitors will be able to take part in the organized tour to observe butterflies, starting at 10:00. It will take about 1.5 hours, and the meeting point will be the entrance from Glădiței Street in Bucharest. Here are the coordinates.

Billboards with information about butterfly species in the park will be available, as well as the explanations of the biologists within the tour.

Visitors will be able to talk about the urban nature and about the contribution that people can have to protect butterflies.

In addition to the new route that will be inaugurated at the end of this week, the Văcărești Natural Park Administration has announced that a guided tour will take place on June 18, 2022, at 10:00, when the flora and fauna of the Vacaresti delta could be spotted.