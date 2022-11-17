The countries with the most historic sightseeing trails

Hiking is a great way to exercise while getting in touch with nature and enjoying spectacular views. However, hikes with a historical background can be even more magical, allowing us to take in ancient ruins, step back in time and open our imagination.

With that in mind, the experts at LiveRugbyTickets.co.uk sought to find out which countries have the most historic sightseeing trails.

(per 1,000km2) 1 Luxembourg 2,586 233 90.1 2 Netherlands 33,893 2,220 65.5 3 Switzerland 39,997 1,280 32.0 4 Germany 348,672 9,476 27.1 5 Belgium 30,278 518 17.1 6 United Kingdom 241,930 3,795 15.6 7 Denmark 42,434 587 13.8 8 Austria 82,445 948 11.5 9 Hungary 89,608 905 10.1 10 Italy 294,140 2,793 9.5

Luxembourg – 90.1 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2

Luxembourg is the country with the highest number of historic sightseeing trails compared to its land area. In fact, there are approximately 90.1 trails per 1,000km2. Some of the most popular trails are the Beaufort loop B1, where you can see the Beaufort Castle, as well as multiple rock formations and caves. You can also see the Larochette Trail, which surrounds Fels Castle. Here you can also explore beautiful forest paths.

The Netherlands – 65.5 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2

In second place we have The Netherlands with 65.5 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2. Out of the total 2,220 trails, some of the best rated ones are the Sint Pietersberg trail, located near Maastricht, Limburg. Here you can experience the Fort Sint Pieter, the quarry d’n Observant,the Devil’s Cave (which is the old lime quarry), and the Zaanse Schans Windmill Trail where you can uncover old wooden Dutch houses and windmills.

Switzerland – 32 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2

In third place we have Switzerland with 32 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2. If you find yourself in Zurich, you might want to check out the Hangried Hueb: Uitikon – Uetliberg trail, where you will find a lookout tower that has stunning alpine views. This local mountain is 870 metres above sea level, and it’s considered to be a moderate hike. If you want to get even higher, and get a beautiful view of Switzerland from above, you can try a trip with the hot air balloon.

Germany – 27.1 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2

Germany comes in fourth place with 27.1 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2. If you’d like to see the stunning Neuschwanstein Castle, then we recommend the out-and-back trail near Schwangau, Bavaria. Built under the Bavarian King Ludwig II it has been open to the public since 1886 becoming one of the most popular travel attractions in the world.

Belgium – 17.1 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2

In fifth place we have Belgium with 17.1 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2. If you find yourself near Bouillon, Luxembourg, you might want to check out the Le Tombeau du Géant, which is translated as The Tomb of the Giant. Considered a natural heritage of landscape interest, the legend depicts a Treviso warrior who, rather than be captured by the Romans, threw himself off the cliffs of Rocher des Gattes.

The United Kingdom – 15.6 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2

The United Kingdom comes in sixth place with 15.6 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2. Here you can explore the Cheddar Gorge trail, which is located near Cheddar, Somerset. Considered one of Britain’s most spectacular natural landmarks, the subterranean caves were carved out during the ice ages and they contain beautiful stalactites and stalagmites. Furthermore, Britain’s oldest complete skeleton estimated to be 9,000 years old, was found in these caves in 1903, known as the ‘Cheddar Man’.

Denmark – 13.8 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2

In seventh place we have Denmark with 13.8 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2. Denmark is home to the Nybjerg Mølle – Egtvedpigens Fodspor trail, also known as the Egtved Girl’s Footsteps or orange trail. Considered to be one of the most famous tombs of the Bronze Age, it was the burial home of the Egtved girl. Believed to have lived from 1390-1370 BC, the tomb was found by a farmer in 1921.

Austria – 11.5 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2

In eighth place we have Austria with 11.5 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2. One of the most popular trails to visit here is the Rundwanderung Wolfsklamm trail, located near Stans, Tyrol.

On this trail you will encounter a breath-taking water gorge that has a total of 354 gorge steps so make sure you bring comfortable shoes and are not afraid of heights. On the trail you will encounter beautiful waterfalls and the “Pilgrimage Center St. Georgenberg”, which is located under historic chestnut trees.

Hungary – 10.1 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2

Hungary comes in ninth place with 10.1 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2. If you’d like your hike to end with relaxing on a beach, drink in hand, then we recommend the Roman Beach – Szentendrel, near Budapest. On the banks of the Danube, here you can also explore the Open-Air Ethnographic Museum, which represents the Hungarian way of life from the 20th century, as well as the Szentendre Open-Air Museum.

Italy – 9.5 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2

In tenth place we have Italy with 9.5 historic sightseeing trails per 1,000 km2. If you find yourself near Amalfi, Campania and would like to go on a memorable hike, you might want to check out the Valle delle Ferriere e dei Mulini trail. Here you can see ruins of the old mills, as well as ruins of an ancient ironworks. Hikers have also been mesmerised by waterfalls and traditional Italian villages you can come across whilst on the trail.