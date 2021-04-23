The European Commission launched the competition for the European Capitals of Smart Tourism

The 2022 European Capital of Smart Tourism is the third edition of the competition. This initiative rewards European cities for outstanding, innovative and sustainable tourism practices. Applications will first be evaluated by a panel of independent experts. In the second step, up to seven shortlisted cities will be invited to present their city’s candidature in front of the European Jury. The European Jury will select two winners, the European Capitals of Smart Tourism 2022, to be announced in November this year.

The competing cities are required to prove their innovative tourism practice in four fields: accessibility, sustainability, digitization, cultural patrimony & creativity.

The applications will first assessed by a committee of independent experts and in the second stage, 7 cities will remain on the short list.

The aim is to promote innovation to strengthen smart destinations in Europe, to enhance tourism offers for visitors and to facilitate new partnerships, networking and the exchange of best practice. The target is also to foster the EU’s forward-thinking tourism offer to global audiences and sustainably increase footfall at pioneering destinations that offer unique visitor experiences.

To apply, the representatives of the cities must fill in an online form. The deadline to send the applications is June 16, at 17:00 CET.

Gothenburg and Málaga were the 2020 European Capitals of Smart Tourism, while Helsinki and Lyon won the inaugural competition and jointly held the titles of 2019 European Capitals of Smart Tourism.