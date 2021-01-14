The European Countries That Have the Highest Rated National Parks

It is no secret that Europe is home to some of the most beautiful sites of protected nature in the world; from thick forests to glistening lakes, taking a walk in one of these European National Parks will give you the ultimate fresh air fix.

Whether you are looking for the perfect Instagram backdrop or to discover beautiful unexplored parts of the world, the experts at SaveOnEnergy.com/uk conducted a study to uncover which country is home to the highest rated National Parks in Europe, according to TripAdvisor.

The country with the highest rated National Parks, with a total of 8 Parks and an average TripAdvisor score of 9.73, is Ukraine.

The Ukraine National Park with the highest rating is the Carpathian National Nature Park, established in 1980 to protect the landscapes of the Carpathian Mountains. This park is located in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and covers 515.7 km².

Following close behind is Slovenia! Although they have just 1 National Park to offer, the scenery is beautiful, resulting in an average TripAdvisor rating of 9.72.

This park will have you swiftly booking a flight to Slovenia after one Google search. The jaw dropping Triglav National Park covers 4% of Slovenian territory and is one of the largest national reserves in the whole of Europe.

In third place, with 9 National Parks and an average TripAdvisor score of 9.69, is Slovakia.

In fourth place is Bulgaria with an average TripAdvisor score of 9.64, and in fifth place with an average TripAdvisor score of 9.60 is Switzerland.

Rounding off the top 10 is the United Kingdom, with 15 National Parks to offer and an average TripAdvisor score of 9.45.

In the UK, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has the highest Trip Advisor score at 9.73. This nature wonder is situated along the Pembrokeshire coast in West Wales and was established in 1952.

For more information on the National Parks from each country, please check out the blog post.