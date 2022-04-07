The first virtual gallery dedicated to the Făgăraș Mountains, just a click away

The Carpathia Conservation Foundation launches the first virtual exhibition in Romania dedicated to the Făgăraș Mountains. The gallery includes unique images and stories with the beauties found in nature and in the communities of Făgăraș.

The virtual gallery recreates the natural setting of the Făgăraș Mountains and consists of 7 themed rooms where visitors can navigate, from the desktop or on the phone, through Forests, Alpine Pastures, Peaks, Flora, Fauna, Waters and Communities and can listen to the stories made for each in part.

The gallery includes a selection of images from the album “2544m – The Stories of the Făgăraș Mountains, the highest among the Romanian Carpathians”, made by photographer Dan Dinu, one of the directors of the documentary Wild Romania, with the support of the OAK Foundation. Users can access the platform and enjoy a captivating experience with panoramic views and authentic nature sounds.

“We wanted to bring the experiences we live every day to people who do not have the opportunity to enjoy nature as quickly. This gallery brings you closer to nature. Through this project, we set out to make known the sustainable development activities in Făgăraș carried out by the foundation, because we can all contribute to their continuity”, Christoph Promberger, executive director of the Carpathia Conservation Foundation.

„The Făgăraș Mountains are famous for the beauty of the landscapes, for the virgin forests, for the richness of the wild animal species that are still found here, for the history of the places and the people. Here was born one of the longest-lived anti-communist resistance movements, at the foot of these mountains are preserved traditions that are passed down from generation to generation and from here Badea Cârțan left. We have brought together places and legends and we want to invite as many people as possible to join us on this hike through the Făgăraș Mountains, even if it is virtual “, continues Barbara Promberger, executive director of the Carpathia Conservation Foundation.

Each room of the gallery has a first panoramic view, with an additional soundtrack based on specific elements such as the sounds made by the rustling of grass, geese, wind or sounds of rivers, streams or waterfalls.

The gallery is available at: www.carpathia.org/galerie-virtuala/