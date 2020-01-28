The Guardian spots 10 of the best things to do in Cluj-Napoca

Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania’s capital and a most thriving Romanian city dubbed as Romania’s Sillicon Valley due to the boost of the IT sector, is once again the glamour girl of the foreign media.

The Guardian published a travel guide article, pointing to the “10 of the best things to do in Cluj-Napoca”.

“The ‘capital’ of Transylvania has a large student population and an arty vibe with excellent clubs and some of Europe’s best-loved electronic music festivals,” says the British newspaper.

The journalists from the The Guardian recommend travelers to go to Cluj-Napoca particularly in pring and autumn, when “the city in bloom or boasting vivid fall colours.”

The mention the city has a lively Old Town, perfect for strolling, cutting-edge music and film festivals, art venues to visit like art galleries and museums, plenty of original pubs, bars and cafes, delicious local cuisine, vintage fashion boutiques and stores, “funky hostels” for accommodation and heavenly clubbing spots for partying.

Cluj-Napoca was also included by CNN among the 20 most beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists last summer.