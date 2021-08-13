The Skigyimes summer bobsleigh slope expands with a 4-star hotel with 30 accommodation spaces

Several thousand tourists arrive on a daily basis in Lunca de Sus locality from Harghita county to try the Skigyimes summer bobsleigh track. The runway was inaugurated in 2018 and it soon became one of the main attractions of the area. The leisure area of ​​Lunca de Sus also includes a restaurant and a summer terrace, and it will have a hotel with wellness services and 31 rooms for tourists by the end of next year. The investment will be financed by a project supported by the Alapítvány Pro Economic Foundation and will create approximately 50 new jobs.

Lunca de Sus locality has become relevant for Romanian tourism due to the summer bobsleigh slope built here 3 years ago, following a EUR 1.5-M investment. Today, the bobsleigh is functional both in summer and winter, with two ski slopes being commissioned for the winter season, ideal for beginners: a light 700m slope and another 800-meter one, with medium difficulty .The slopes are located at 1,060 meter high, with the level difference of 160 meters.

In time, the Skigyimes started to host other facilities, too: a guesthouse, a restaurant, a bar, a panoramic-terraced cottage and a parking with over 200 parking lots.

The new hotel that will benefit from the financial support of the Pro Economica Foundation will have 31 rooms, but also a wellness center with a capacity of about 150 people, available for all tourists, not just for those accommodated there.

The project is expected to be completed in 2 years. As many as 11 hotels of 4 and 5 star and additional tourist facilities are to be built in Mures, Harghita and Covasna counties in the coming years through a financing supported by the Alapítvány Pro Economic Foundation. Almost 500 new jobs will be created, and the accommodation capacity in the region will be supplemented with about 700 rooms.

“The works started shortly after the projects to be financed have been selected, and things are evolving at a steady pace, which makes us confident that everything will go according to the initial planning. Given that the restrictions imposed by the pandemic still impact on many businesses in the area, our goal is to support regional tourism and, implicitly, entrepreneurs, to offer support to local communities by creating an economic climate favourable to development by preserving traditions and values, ” said Monika Kozma, Executive Director of the Pro Economica Foundation.