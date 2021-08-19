These Travel Destinations Have The Most Predictable Weather In Europe
Uswitch.com looked into 35 European capital cities, and ranked their weather’s unpredictability based on six factors: cloud cover, frequency of frosty days, rain, temperature, frequency of wet days, and sunshine duration. Unpredictability was calculated based on the changes in each city’s weather data.
The most predictable cities in Europe:
|European Capital City
|European Country
|Unpredictable Weather Score (/100)
|#1
|Valletta
|Malta
|10
|#2
|Nicosia
|Cyprus
|15
|#3
|Dublin
|Ireland
|24
|#4
|London
|United Kingdom
|26
|#5
|Rome
|Italy
|27
|#6
|Athens
|Greece
|33
|#7
|Reykjavik
|Iceland
|35
|#8
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|36
|#9
|Brussels
|Belgium
|37
|#10
|Paris
|France
|39
The survey revealed that the European capital city with the most predictable weather is Valletta in Malta with an unpredictability score of just 10/100. Valetta’s most predictable weather phenomenon is its frequency of wet days, receiving an unpredictability score of 0% due to its predictability.
The second most predictable capital city is Nicosia in Cyprus, scoring 15/100 unpredictability points. Cyprus’ most predictable weather is its frequency of wet days, receiving an unpredictability score of just 4% in this category.
Coming third is Dublin in Ireland, receiving a score of 24/100. Not far behind is London in England with 26/100, followed by Italy in Rome in fifth place with 27/100 unpredictability points.
The most unpredictable cities in Europe:
|European Capital City
|European Country
|Unpredictable Weather Score (/100)
|#1
|Tallinn
|Estonia
|69
|#2
|Riga
|Latvia
|68
|#3
|Helsinki
|Finland
|67
|#4
|Bern
|Switzerland
|64
|#5
|Vaduz
|Liechtenstein
|62
|#6
|Sofia
|Bulgaria
|61
|#7
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|60
|#8
|Bratislava
|Slovakia
|56
|=#9
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg
|55
|=#9
|Belgrade
|Serbia
|55
|=#9
|Skopje
|Macedonia
|55
|=#9
|Budapest
|Hungary
|55
The European city with the most unpredictable weather is Tallinn in Estonia, finishing with an unpredictability score of 69/100. Tallinn’s most unpredictable weather phenomenon is its frequency of wet days, receiving an unpredictability score of 82% due to its proclivity for change.