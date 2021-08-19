These Travel Destinations Have The Most Predictable Weather In Europe

Uswitch.com looked into 35 European capital cities, and ranked their weather’s unpredictability based on six factors: cloud cover, frequency of frosty days, rain, temperature, frequency of wet days, and sunshine duration. Unpredictability was calculated based on the changes in each city’s weather data.

The most predictable cities in Europe:

European Capital City European Country Unpredictable Weather Score (/100) #1 Valletta Malta 10 #2 Nicosia Cyprus 15 #3 Dublin Ireland 24 #4 London United Kingdom 26 #5 Rome Italy 27 #6 Athens Greece 33 #7 Reykjavik Iceland 35 #8 Amsterdam Netherlands 36 #9 Brussels Belgium 37 #10 Paris France 39

The survey revealed that the European capital city with the most predictable weather is Valletta in Malta with an unpredictability score of just 10/100. Valetta’s most predictable weather phenomenon is its frequency of wet days, receiving an unpredictability score of 0% due to its predictability.

The second most predictable capital city is Nicosia in Cyprus, scoring 15/100 unpredictability points. Cyprus’ most predictable weather is its frequency of wet days, receiving an unpredictability score of just 4% in this category.

Coming third is Dublin in Ireland, receiving a score of 24/100. Not far behind is London in England with 26/100, followed by Italy in Rome in fifth place with 27/100 unpredictability points.

The most unpredictable cities in Europe: European Capital City European Country Unpredictable Weather Score (/100) #1 Tallinn Estonia 69 #2 Riga Latvia 68 #3 Helsinki Finland 67 #4 Bern Switzerland 64 #5 Vaduz Liechtenstein 62 #6 Sofia Bulgaria 61 #7 Stockholm Sweden 60 #8 Bratislava Slovakia 56 =#9 Luxembourg Luxembourg 55 =#9 Belgrade Serbia 55 =#9 Skopje Macedonia 55 =#9 Budapest Hungary 55 The European city with the most unpredictable weather is Tallinn in Estonia, finishing with an unpredictability score of 69/100. Tallinn’s most unpredictable weather phenomenon is its frequency of wet days, receiving an unpredictability score of 82% due to its proclivity for change.

Ranking second is Riga in Latvia, finishing with an unpredictability score of 68/100. Riga’s most unpredictable weather phenomenon is its frequency of wet days, receiving an unpredictability score of 76% for this factor.

Placing third is Helsinki in Finland with a score of 67/100. Fourth is Bern in Switzerland with 64/100, and fifth is Vaduz in Liechtenstein with an unpredictability score of 62/100.