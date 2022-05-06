This Is The UNESCO Site That Each Country Of The World Wants To Visit The Most

A new study, conducted by Zitango Travel, has highlighted the ‘most searched for’ UNESCO World Heritage Site in each country of the world… revealing which once-in-a-lifetime trip people around the world are itching to take the most.

And in Romania? It appears that people most want to visit Cappadoccia (photo)!

The region of Cappadocia is a place in Anatolia, Turkey, with an exquisite landscape, with its valley, canyon, hills and unusual rock formation having been shaped as a result of the eroding rains and winds of thousands of years of the level, and with its lava-covered plain located between the volcanic mountains Erciyes, Melendiz and Hasan. Cappadoccia is also renowned for its troglodyte dwellings carved out of the rock and cities dug out into underground. While geographical events created fairy chimneys – the people carved houses and churches inside these chimneys.

And whilst the well-known such as the Taj Mahal and Machu Picchu prevailed around the world, it is refreshing to see some equally wonderful, and lesser-known, world heritage sites popping up across the map. Those in Andorra appear to want to visit Mont St. Michel, Croatians want to visit Mostar, and people in Guatemala are searching for Chichén Itzá.

Over the last two years, vacations have been majorly scaled back and we have instead had to enjoy more… local pleasures. But people’s wanderlust has only grown during this time and the thought of having those big ‘bucket list’ travel experiences will be more attractive than ever!

The study comprised looking at the average monthly global search volume of a list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in every country of the world and finding out which came out top.

Which Is The Most Searched For UNESCO World Heritage Site?

Widely considered one of the most beautiful buildings ever created, the Taj Mahal is a monument that signifies a husband’s love of his (favorite) wife and is a must-see destination for many tourists around the world. Millions of them in fact, with the marble mausoleum racking up a staggering 1.4 million searches each month. What’s more, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was designated in 1982, welcomes around 5.65 million people to admire its beauty each year.

What Are The Other Most Searched For UNESCO World Heritage Sites In The World?

Since its discovery by Hiram Bingham in 1911, Machu Picchu has been a popular tourist destination and caught the interest of history buffs, academics, culture vultures and backpackers. The annual number of tourists visiting the site has grown dramatically over the years, increasing from around 100,000 in the 1980s to around 1.5 million today. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was designated in 1983, sees around 1.1 million global searches every month and therefore takes second place in this study.

In third place is Rio de Janeiro, which actually only received the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site status in 2017. It’s not hard to see why it was designated though, being an urban setting that blends harmoniously with surrounding natural landscapes. This perfect blend is no more evident than at the city’s most photographed monument, Christ The Redeemer, where a 98-foot, art deco statue sits atop the breathtaking Corcovado mountain.

Top 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites



1 Taj Mahal 1,400,000 2 Machu Picchu 1,100,000 3 Rio de Janeiro 824,000 4 Yellowstone National Park 793,000 5 Stonehenge 782,000 6 Statue of Liberty 757,000 7 Petra 575,000 8 Cinque Terre 550,000 9 Palace of Versailles 464,000 10 Chichen Itza 445,000