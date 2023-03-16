Time magazine names a city in Romania among the “greatest” places in the world to visit in 2023

The prestigious Time magazine included a Romanian city on its list of the greatest places to visit in 2023.

“Romania’s fourth largest city and capital of the Banat historical province is shining its light in 2023—quite literally—as it picks up the baton as European Capital of Culture,” Time magazine says in its description of Timisoara.

“The first city on mainland Europe to introduce electric street lighting in 1884 is celebrating with a wealth of concerts, exhibits, and festivals under the slogan “Light up your city!, the magazine adds.

Read the full description of Timisoara here.

Among the other cities, countries and places included by Time magazine in its list this year are Barcelona, ​​Jerusalem, Kyoto, the Dominican Republic, Yosemite National Park in the United States or Phuket Island.

Time magazine compiles this list each year based on suggestions from its correspondents and contributors around the world.