Overnight stays recorded in tourist accommodation establishments (including apartments and rented rooms) from January 1 to September 30, 2024, totaled 24.1 million, an increase of 3.3% compared to the same period in 2023, according to Agerpres.

Of the total overnight stays from January 1 to September 30, 2024, stays by Romanian tourists in accommodation establishments accounted for 84.3%, while overnight stays by foreign tourists represented 15.7%.

The average length of stay during this period was 2.2 days for Romanian tourists and 2.1 days for foreign tourists.

The net occupancy rate of tourist accommodation from January 1 to September 30, 2024, was 31.8% across all types of tourist accommodation (including apartments and rented rooms), an increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2023.

By county, from January 1 to September 30, 2024, the number of arrivals of tourists in accommodation establishments (including apartments and rented rooms) was highest in: Constanța (1.69 million people), Bucharest (1.471 million people), and Brașov (1.124 million people). Meanwhile, overnight stays by tourists in accommodation establishments (including apartments and rented rooms) were also highest in: Constanța (5.384 million people), Bucharest (2.91 million people), and Brașov (2.128 million people).

By country, the highest number of foreign tourist arrivals in accommodation establishments (including apartments and rented rooms) from January 1 to September 30, 2024, came from: Germany (193,000 people), Italy (156,900 people), and Israel (120,900 people).

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Romania, recorded at border points, was 10.533 million from January 1 to September 30, 2024. Road transport was the most commonly used by foreign visitors (81.4% of total arrivals during this period).

Departures of Romanian visitors abroad, recorded at border points, totaled 12.770 million people from January 1 to September 30, 2024, with 72.8% of them using road transport and 26.4% using air transport.

In September 2024, the arrivals recorded in tourist accommodation establishments (including apartments and rented rooms) totaled 1.314 million people, an increase of 0.1% compared to September 2023.

Of the total arrivals in September 2024, Romanian tourist arrivals in accommodation establishments accounted for 81.3%, while foreign tourist arrivals represented 18.7%.

Overnight stays recorded in tourist accommodation establishments (including apartments and rented rooms) in September 2024 totaled 2.778 million, a decrease of 2.1% compared to September 2023.

Of the total overnight stays in September 2024, stays by Romanian tourists in accommodation establishments accounted for 82.4%, while stays by foreign tourists represented 17.6%.

The average length of stay in September 2024 was 2.1 days for Romanian tourists and 2 days for foreign tourists.

The net occupancy rate of tourist accommodation in September 2024 was 31.8% across all types of tourist accommodation (including apartments and rented rooms), a decrease of 0.4 percentage points compared to September 2023.

The number of foreign visitor arrivals in Romania recorded at border points in September 2024 totaled 1.137 million people. The use of road transport accounted for 82.9% of total arrivals in September 2024.

Departures of Romanian visitors abroad recorded at border points in September 2024 totaled 1.341 million people, with 77.4% of them preferring road transport and 21.8% using air transport.

According to INS, following Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area (maritime and air) on April 1, 2024, starting from the second quarter of this year, the information regarding foreign visitor arrivals in Romania and Romanian visitor departures abroad will have a new structure, and the data will no longer be comparable to those published until March 31, 2024.