Top 5 cheapest European destinations for Romanians

The tourism industry is showing signs of recovery and this can be seen in the number of flights available for Romanian tourists. If in 2020 the airlines reduced by up to 80% the number of flights operated from Bucharest, the year 2022 confirms a better adaptation to the changes imposed by the pandemic and a gradual return to the number of pre-pandemic flights. This automatically translates into more competitive airfare prices, with January also known as the month with the most airline ticket discounts.

Which are the cheapest European destinations for Romanian tourists in the next period?

1. Naples – the cheapest destination for airline tickets departing from Bucharest. The price of the flight for a flight Bucharest – Naples starts from 18 euros in March. For a weekend trip, the price reaches 37 euros for the return flight. Romanians choose Naples as a starting point to explore the island of Capri and the entire Amalfi Coast.

2. London – remains the most requested destination by Romanians. With one of the largest diaspora communities, the United Kingdom has always been at the forefront of the destinations that Romanians travel to. Officially, over 500,000 Romanians work and study in the UK, of which almost 150,000 are located in London. Hence the generous offer of flights and airlines that provide connections from Bucharest and the country’s cities with the United Kingdom. This is also the reason why London still remains in the top of accessible destinations for Romanians, a plane ticket for the next period starting from 20 euros / round trip or 40 euros if we refer exclusively to a weekend period.

3. Rome – an evergreen destination for Romanians who love city breaks. Italy, another country with a strong community of the Romanian diaspora, remains in the top of the destinations sought by Romanians for the diversity of activities and because it is considered a destination that you can not get bored. Flights to Rome are kept below 30 euros regardless of whether we opt for travel on weekends or during the week.

4. Madrid & Barcelona – from 34 euros. Spain is sought after by Romanians who want milder temperatures, shorter flights and affordable prices. Barcelona remains a popular tourist destination for its combination of activities, gastronomy, shopping, art and beach.

5. Paris – the most expensive European capital sought by Romanians. Tickets to Paris start at 44 euros / round trip with a low cost airline and from 109 euros with a scheduled airline. Regardless of the flight option, Paris is a highly sought-after destination in the spring.

12 destinations where Romanians can reach by paying less than 50 euros on the plane ticket

As the budget remains the most important aspect in making a travel decision, Vola.ro consultants have compiled a list of destinations where Romanians can travel by paying less than 50 euros per flight. This includes major capitals such as London, Madrid, Rome, Vienna, Berlin, Brussels and Athens, as well as tourist cities such as Milan, Naples, Bari and Cologne.