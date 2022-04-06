Top Bodrum beach resort towns to visit

Sometimes you just want vacation destinations on a budget when traveling but they might be hard to find if you don’t know where to look. If you’re a beach person who also likes to stay at resorts and hotels, it could be cumbersome finding vacation destinations that fit within that kind of lifestyle. Well, you’re in luck because I’m here to give you a solid choice that works exquisitely well as a place where you can both save money and enjoy the beach and resort lifestyle; Bodrum, Turkey.

When picking travel destinations or thinking of vacation ideas and things to do, a person wishing for a more coastal area at a low cost should turn to Bodrum, Turkey as it is a town with warm, compliant weather, nice resorts and beaches close to those resorts for you to enjoy engaging in some shore Bodrum activities. Bodrum is a very balanced town, with a healthy dose of old ruins and traditionalism merged with the more sophisticated modernization you see in major cities.

1. Yalikavak

This town is definitely one of the peak spots in Bodrum, Turkey, if not the peak spot. With many rich moguls buying and partying on yachts, the marina has become a beacon for enjoyment and leisure where you can book a resort, Bodrum, Turkey, and from the warmth of your room, watch people happily dance and play with the gorgeous mountains and Aegean Sea as a backdrop landscape.

If you wish to, you could go and join some of the festivities either during the day or at night. Thanks to the increased population of rich yacht owners to the docks and coastline of the area, a boom in the economy of Bodrum has erupted, with fancy restaurants and other high-class shops to be seen these days. Nevertheless, the town retains its original roots and you can walk through Old Town which is a stark contrast to the Bodrum hotels and Bodrum resorts. Turkish cuisine is renowned globally as a top delicacy, so have a try during the open-air market days. You can book your place to stay from sites like https://karta.com.

2. Turgutreis

The second biggest town in Bodrum is also its most Western, with many people used to the more modern way of life finding much enjoyment in Turgutreis. The town’s beach is one of the best beaches in Bodrum and is so incredible that you can do a wide array of sea Bodrum activities like sailing or windsurfing. You might even go on a mini-adventure to search for and find a cove if you wish.

Due to its proximity to many resources, the town gets many visitors regardless of if they are visitors or sellers. You should also try to attend at least one of the weekly market sales that happens every Saturday as it is one of the main attractions of Bodrum. These sales have sellers from different areas come to sell their goods and services ranging from food to clothing. If you can’t wait till Saturday or miss the sale, the local retail shops are very high-standard, and checking them would be worth your time. The town has its own Marina too for you to check out the galleries and yachts.

3. Gumbet

If the main goal of your trip is to just have nonstop fun, Gumbet is the place for you. This sandy town has the best beaches in Bodrum when you compare it from the perspective of towns with several beaches, and it is particularly known for its phenomenal sports life. Water sports are played here in large numbers and variety, so if you’re athletic or like active sports, you might want to delve in and partake in a town brimming with energy. The nightlife is just as frantic in a good way, so you can come down from your Bodrum hotel to enjoy a wild night of passion and joy.

Added to that, there are other great Bodrum activities that you can involve yourself in like checking out the great restaurants in the worn or the orthodox shops. While in the water, there are several beautiful views to be seen such as the pine forests, daunting hills, and large windmills. Regardless of all this, if you just want a quiet chill at the beach, looking across a nice cove and sweet horizon, you can do that too.

4. Bodrum Town Center

If you land in the town of Bodrum, there is a high chance that your journey will begin here. The Bodrum Town Center is the epicenter from which you go about your journey and the busiest area of the peninsula. Leaving your Bodrum resort, you can stroll through the cobblestone roads as you marvel at the architectural achievements from the history that have been preserved today in the city.

Whether it is going to the marvelous restaurants to get some of that fabled Turkish Cuisine or heading to the yacht club to get a wonderful sight of the Bodrum Harbour. There, you can witness a fantastic mixture of different kinds of entertainment during the day and, especially, at night.

5. Bitez

This one’s for you, introverts. Of all the places mentioned here, none will be as homely and relaxed as Bitez. With the longest shore in Bodrum, you will have your fill of the sea and can relax in some of the sweet cafes while basking in the scent of citrus trees. The people you meet there are very friendly and you can just find a little area for yourself, sit down under a nice shade, and take in the nice sight of the beach.

You could also decide to check out the charming restaurants to sit and watch people engage in sports. Yes, water sports are a big part of the town which is not really a surprise considering that it is next to a large waterbody that stretches very far. Windsurfing is the favorite water sport Bodrum activity, so you could either watch them play or try to learn it for yourself if you are up for it. For your viewing pleasure, there are also other sports played on the beach and in the water that you can check out.