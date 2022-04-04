Tourists ahead the first Easter without major restrictions in the past two years

The lifting of travel restrictions has revitalized the demand for holidays for the Easter holidays and May 1, and it is necessary to supplement the offers or the number of places for Bulgaria and Turkey, announces Hello Holidays, organizer of stays and tours.

For the holidays from the end of April and the beginning of May, Romanians are looking for holidays of at least three or four days in Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Dubai, Egypt, but also Romania, for which they allocate, on average, a budget of 350 euros /the person.

The conditions for access to holiday destinations are clear, most countries accepting either the European certificate attesting to vaccination, or the certificate for passing the disease, or the negative result of an RT-PCR test or an antigen test, the requirements for return to Romania from non-EU states have been eliminated, making the first holiday without major restrictions Easter.

The most sought after destinations for the Easter holidays are Albena, Golden Sands and Kusadasi-Istanbul. Holidays in Bulgaria cost from 162 euros / person / four-star hotel with all inclusive, for three nights, from April 22. In Turkey, tourists combine the program of visits to Troy, Pergamon Fortress, the ancient Greek village of Sirince, Pamukkale, Ephesus and the House of the Virgin Mary, Istanbul with relaxation in Kusadasi, and on Resurrection night attend the service at Aya Fotini Church in Izmir. The eight-night program costs 349 euros / person during the Early Booking period.

Tourists can relax on Easter in Greece, Macedonia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, in general the offer in 2022 being much higher than last year, due to the lifting of travel restrictions (elimination of the quarantine period on arrival or testing at destination, etc.), and prices are unchanged. The four-day holiday in Greece, Paralia Katerini or Evia Island, costs from 149 euros / person, respectively from 169 euros / person.

The Easter spent in Mamaia costs 595 lei / person / three nights / three-star hotel, and in a five-day circuit at the Danube Boilers, from 974 lei / person.

A vacation in Hurghada costs from 566 euros / person / seven nights, all taxes included, charter flight, to a four star hotel, while in Antalya, on the first charter flight of the 2022 season, around 400 euros per person, at a four-star hotel with all inclusive.

For May 1, tourists are generally looking for stays at sea, from the Romanian coast to Antalya and Hurghada. A beach holiday costs from 595 lei / person for three nights accommodation at a three star hotel in Mamaia.

While the holiday in Antalya, which starts on April 29, costs from 395 euros / person / four star hotel with all inclusive and from 419 euro / person / five star hotel with all inclusive.

In Egypt, it starts on May 1 and costs from 469 euros / person / four-star hotel with half board and from 522 euros / five-star hotel with all inclusive.