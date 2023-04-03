Tourists can enjoy longer stays on the Romanian Black Sea coast from April 21 to June 15

The most advantageous rates for living by the sea for at least two weeks are announced by Rezident Eforie Nord as part of the campaign “Go to the sea, stay more, pay less!”, from April 21 to June 15. A similar campaign carried out last year brought to the Romanian Black Sea coast before the opening of the season people who wanted a digital detox at the seaside in the less crowded months, people who can work remotely, grandparents with grandchildren, families with small children.

Rezident Eforie Nord encourages long-term living on the Romanian coast, more precisely two to four weeks, at prices starting from 2,100 lei/13 nights for a one-bedroom apartment with a sea view, which can accommodate up to four people, and from 3,500 lei/27 nights in the same apartment.13 nights’ accommodation in a two-bedroom apartment with a sea view, which can accommodate up to six people, costs 3,600 lei, more precisely, 46 lei/night/person, if the apartment is occupied by six people. 27 nights of accommodation costs 6,100 lei, more precisely 38 lei/night/person, if rented by six people.

“There is a high demand for the months of May and June since two years ago, coming from those who want to change the urban landscape to a more relaxing one where they can work remotely, from grandparents to spend more time with their grandchildren, from those who they need preventive or relaxation treatments. We welcome them again this year with advantageous rates, despite the price increases produced in the last year”, says Alexandra Bogatu, founder of Rezident.

Rezident Eforie Nord apartments are sought after for amenities and services, from fully equipped kitchen to digital check-in, 24/7 online reception, cleaning and dry cleaning services, parking, sunbeds on the nearby beach. Guests constantly cook, not only for breakfast, receive visits from friends, relax on the terrace, appreciate comfort different from that of a hotel. They are located right on the seashore, and tourists can also enjoy relaxing walks on the beach and take full advantage of the aerosol.

Eforie Nord is established as a spa resort, among the sanogenic factors of the area, the air bringing important benefits to the guests.

“Walks on the beach in the morning are a real benefit for stimulating immunity and rehabilitating the respiratory system, especially for people suffering from chronic respiratory disorders. They can be done in 30-minute sessions close to the sea water, especially in areas where there are breakwaters that allow the waves to break, early in the morning or in the evening after sunset. It is indicated that a cure should last at least ten days, ideally 20 days and take place once a year”, says Dr. Calboreanu Libu Cristiana, balneophysiotherapy and medical recovery specialist at the Vraja Mării clinic – medical recovery.

At the beginning of the season, on the coast, free time can be spent at the beach when the temperatures are high, or you can do outdoor sports activities, from jogging to walks on the seashore, visits to the Constanța Dolphinarium, the Mangalia Stud Farm, the Monastery from Techirghiol, boat trips from Marina Eforie Nord, sailing courses at AnaYacht Club. Tourists can have fun in the Paradis Land adventure park in Neptun, dine at the famous restaurants near Agigea or have spa treatments at the Vraja Mării by the Park clinic in Eforie Sud.