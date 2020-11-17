Transylvania, among the National Geographic’s 2021 holiday destinations

Transylvania has been put on the list of holiday destinations for family in 2021, according to the latest National Geographic annual ranking released on Tuesday.

The annual list of travel destinations comprises five categories: sustainability, family, nature, adventure and culture and proposed 25 top hot spots worth visiting next year.

Transylvania is described as a land famous for fantasy where you can though find real, “a perfectly real Romanian region, into a mythical realm”.

Reminding the famous Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel related to Transylvania, the National Geographic experts are though noting that what Stoker missed to describe is “the pastoral, old-Europe feel” of Transylvania.

“Cosmopolitan Cluj is a base for exploring rural Transylvania’s wildflower meadows, storybook castles, and cobbled-lane villages. For families increasingly tethered to technology, a future farm stay here would be a chance to unplug, to spend time instead traveling by horse-drawn cart, hiking in the wooded Carpathian Mountains, and helping with chores like milking sheep, collecting eggs, and piling haystacks,” reads the description.

Other family-friendly travel destinations that National Geographic invites us to visit in 2021 are: England Coastal Path (southwestern UK), Space Coast (Florida, USA), Hortobagy (Hungary) and British Columbia (Canada).

