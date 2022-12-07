Transylvania needs more 4-star and 5-star spa hotels to cover the high demand

In Romania at present there are approximately 20,000 accommodation units, statistically confirmed by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism. Of these, approximately one third (nearly 7000) are located in the Transylvania area, more precisely in the counties of: Alba, Bistrita Nasaud, Brasov, Cluj, Covasna, Harghita, Hunedoara, Mures and Sibiu, thus having in operation almost half of the total available at the level national.

​​Transylvania region is increasingly on the list of preferences of Romanians and foreigners, among the reasons listed: high potential for the development of competitive tourist services and products on an international scale (traditional products, local gastronomy, hospitality, attractive culture and traditions ), parks and nature reserves, exploited nature, natural monuments, protected natural areas, museums and memorial houses, spa resources, a cultural heritage of general interest, along with the tourist attractions themselves.

According to the data provided in the National Territorial Development Plan (PATN), the UATs of the counties that make up Transylvania contain approximately 54% of the total tourist resources of Romania.

Almost 2500 accommodation units belong to Brasov county, which has already reached the degree of tourist development.

The lack of 4 and 5 star accommodation units is the main challenge for tourism in the central Romania

The great challenge that the region of Transylvania is currently facing is the lack of 4 or 5 star hotels, with premium facilities and services, SPA type, specialized staff, room service, rooms with surfaces of at least 16 square meters, with finishes , furniture and linen of the best quality, special rooms for restaurants, bars, events, plus other benefits, in relation to the current, rising demand of both domestic and foreign tourists.

Of the approximately 20,0000 accommodation units available in Romania, approximately 9,000 are hotels classified with 1 to 5 stars. Among them, the distribution is as follows: there are 501 1-star hotels, 2134 2-star hotels, 5026 3-star hotels, and regarding the number of 4- and 5-star hotels, it starts to decrease considerably, thus we are talking about 1223 4-star hotels and only 151 5-star hotels in the whole country. At this moment in Transylvania there are only 23 5-star hotels and almost 260 4-star hotels.

The continuously growing tourist demand this year confirms an occupancy rate of over 85% for the 4-star hotels in the Transylvania area, both during the summer and the winter season. At the same time, there is a strong need for new hotel properties where Romanians can organize their vacation and enjoy services known as premium outside the Romanian borders. Large-scale, 4- and 5-star hotels represent tourist potential capable of attracting corporate groups, foreign tourists for whom this accommodation concept is already a common and well-known one, offering integrated full board services, all-inclusive services, but also facilities premium.

8 such investments under way

In this context, the Pro Economica Alapítvány Foundation launched in 2019 the program to support investments in the accommodation sector, and then, in 2020-2021, in the midst of the pandemic, the financing contracts will be signed with the decided beneficiaries. At the moment, the Pro Economica Alapítvány Foundation has 9 financing contracts, through which 9 4-5 star hotels will be built in Covasna, Harghita, Mures counties.

Thus, tourists who want mountains and peace will have the opportunity to visit the picturesque landscapes of Ghimes, in a location that is easily accessible, but far from the noise of the cities, to pamper themselves in the 5* wellness center near the city of Gheorgheni, or to relax on the shore of the lake in Subcetate.

Those who want not only rest, but also balneo treatments, will be able to opt for the wooden houses at Baile Tusnad or for the Bálványos complex, which, in addition to the accommodation and spa facilities, also has a fine dining restaurant. Those who want to visit “must” tourist attractions in Transylvania will be able to choose Lake Ursu from Sovata or Lake Rosu, finding here also 4* accommodations, which offer facilities and tourist activities for all seasons. The financing program also includes two urban hotels, one in Sfantu Gheorghe, the other in Targu Mures, with a business profile.

8 investments are under construction and will be completed in 2023, and the 4-star hotel, B The Hotel, is already operating, being the first 4* business hotel in Sfantu Gheorghe, with an impressive advantage from the first days of activity.