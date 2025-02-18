The biggest discounts of the year for vacation packages on charter flights to the most popular tourist destinations and tours on all continents are available during the “Travel Fest by Paralela45” campaign, an online travel fair organized by Paralela45, running from February 19 to 24, both online and at travel agencies. Summer vacations in Turkey, Greece, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Cyprus, and Egypt are discounted by up to 45%, and can be purchased in installments, up to 12 months, with zero interest. For the Easter holidays, Paralela45 offers trips to Japan, Malaysia – Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam – Cambodia, Uzbekistan, Mexico, South Korea and Jeju Island, the Baltic States, or to discover Medieval France, with prices starting from 985 euros per person, depending on duration and program. The agency is also offering charter flights for Easter holidays to Crete, Hurghada, and Antalya, with prices starting from 482 euros per person, depending on the destination and hotel.

“We are transforming the travel fair into a true festival of exclusive offers and customized vacation packages for every traveler. In a landmark anniversary year for us, our 35th year in the tourism business, we celebrate alongside our travelers and aim for every journey with us to be the most treasured among the unforgettable experiences we’ve offered so far,” said Ioana Burcea, Head of Business Innovation at Paralela45.

The biggest discounts are offered for summer vacations in Antalya and Alanya. Antalya is the main charter flight destination in Paralela45’s portfolio and a favorite among Romanians each summer, having attracted over 400,000 Romanian tourists by charter flight in the summer of 2024. For the 2025 season, flights will be organized weekly from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Oradea, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Târgu Mureș, Sibiu, Craiova, Iași, Suceava, Constanța, Brașov, and Bacău to Antalya, and from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca to Alanya, reducing transfer times to hotels in Alanya and Side.

“The first Romanians will arrive in Antalya this year to spend their Easter vacation. The season starts with the Bucharest flight on April 19, which is already fully booked. Antalya awaits until the end of September, with discounts offered by our Turkish partners during the online and offline travel fair, free child accommodations in May and June, improved services each year, and the indulgence that hoteliers delight us with,” says Ioana Burcea.

During the “Travel Fest by Paralela45” campaign, the lowest price for an Easter vacation on a charter flight to Crete starting April 17 is 482 euros per person, at a 3-star hotel. The Easter holiday in Hurghada, with a charter flight starting April 17, costs from 750 euros per person.

Easter vacations can also be spent on a tour in Europe or another continent. The Easter offers include trips to Japan, Malaysia – Singapore, Vietnam – Cambodia, Uzbekistan, Argentina – Uruguay – Brazil, South Korea and Jeju Island, with a minimum duration of eight days and prices starting from 1,910 euros per person. Alternatively, tours to the Baltic States, Munich – Nuremberg, Medieval France, Poland, Tunisia, Jordan, Egypt, Malta, lasting at least six nights, with prices starting from 945 euros per person. Around 50 tours organized by Paralela45 will depart from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca for this year’s Easter holidays.

The cheapest tour in the 2025 season costs 199 euros per person. It’s a 3-night vacation in Istanbul, with bus transport.

The lowest price for a charter flight package in the 2025 season, 325 euros per person, is for a one-week vacation in Heraklion, Crete, at a 3-star hotel, on the flight from Brașov, starting June 3.

Among the Greek islands, most flights this season are to Crete from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Târgu Mureș, Oradea, Sibiu, Brașov, Craiova, Baia Mare, and Timișoara.

The newest launches, at the request of tourists, are flights from Brașov to Chania/Crete and from Timișoara to Chania/Crete, Bucharest to Lesbos, Bucharest to Kos, with 2025 flights scheduled to eight islands from nine Romanian cities. Additionally, flights to Spain are available, with Timișoara – Tenerife, Oradea – Mallorca, added to the flights from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara to Palma de Mallorca, those from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca to Costa del Sol, and Bucharest to Gran Canaria. Vacation packages to Spain are discounted by up to 200 euros per person during the “Travel Fest by Paralela45” campaign.

Discounted vacations can also be purchased during the travel fair for direct flights to Algarve, Madeira, Sardinia, Sicily, Cyprus, or Egypt.