Turin (Italy) and Benidorm (Spain) have been selected as the winners of the EU’s 2025 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism competition, following a European Jury meeting in Brussels on 26-27 November 2024.

In total, 37 destinations from across 16 countries competed for the European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism titles. Fourteen destinations were shortlisted and invited to present their candidatures in front of the European Jury.

Turin impressed the European Jury not only with its remarkable achievements across all four categories of the competition, but also with the outstanding programmes of activities they intend to execute during 2025.

Turin is a city and an important business and cultural centre in Northern Italy. It is the capital city of Piedmont and of the Metropolitan City of Turin, and was the first Italian capital from 1861 to 1865. The city is mainly on the western bank of the Po River, below its Susa Valley, and is surrounded by the western Alpine arch and Superga hill.

Turin is also home to much of the Italian automotive industry, hosting the headquarters of Fiat, Lancia, and Alfa Romeo.

The city has a rich culture and history, and it is known for its numerous art galleries, restaurants, churches, palaces, opera houses, piazzas, parks, gardens, theatres, libraries, museums and other venues. Turin is well known for its Baroque, Rococo, Neoclassical, and Art Nouveau architecture. Many of Turin’s public squares, castles, gardens, and elegant palazzi, such as the Palazzo Madama, were built between the 16th and 18th centuries. A part of the historical centre of Turin was inscribed in the World Heritage List under the name Residences of the Royal House of Savoy.

Benidorm stood out as a pioneer in sustainable tourism, showcasing its capacity to act as a role model for other destinations. Benidorm is a municipality in the province of Alicante, Valencian Community, on the Mediterranean coast of Spain.

Known as the “New York of the Mediterranean”, Benidorm has been a tourist destination within Spain since 1925, when its port was extended and the first hotels were built, though it would not be until the 1950s that it became renowned as a summer destination for people coming from inland Spain, especially Madrid. Today it is known for its hotel industry, beaches, and skyscrapers and receives as many tourists from abroad as from Spain.

Benidorm is popular with tourists from the UK, Ireland, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands. Benidorm’s initial growth in popularity can be attributed to the package holiday explosion, and continues year round, due to the night-life based around the central concentration of bars and clubs. The large number of free cabaret acts that start around 21:00 and continue into the early hours sets Benidorm apart from other similar cities.Both winners will receive a purpose-built sculpture to be prominently displayed throughout their year as 2025 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism. Furthermore, the winners will receive promotional support and become a part of the growing network of smart and sustainable tourism destinations in Europe. The network is facilitating knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices, via a series of workshops and publication of a best practices guide. The 2025 European Capital of Smart Tourism will become a role model for digital, accessible, sustainable and creative tourism in Europe and beyond, showcasing innovative tourism measures. The 2025 European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism will be given a prominent role in shaping the future of sustainable tourism in the European tourism industry and actively participate in making a large impact on an international stage.

The European Capital of Smart Tourism competition aims to promote smart tourism in the EU by rewarding cities for their pioneering smart tourism approaches in accessibility, digitalisation, sustainability, and cultural heritage and creativity. Built on the successful experience of a preparatory action proposed by the European Parliament, the initiative seeks to foster innovative, sustainable, and inclusive tourism development, as well as spread and facilitate the exchange of best practices.

The European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism is the successor of the European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN) competition. It aims to recognise and reward smaller destinations that have put in place successful strategies to boost sustainable tourism through green transition practices. The competition is founded upon the principle of promoting the development of sustainable tourism in destinations which brings value to the economy, the planet and people.