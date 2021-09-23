Turkey and Egypt, among the top travel destinations for the autumn-winter season

Turkey and Egypt are the destinations that Hello Holidays tour operator relies on in the autumn-winter season. They have in their portfolio several tour offers, stays or New Year’s holidays, as a result of the growing demand for the two destinations. In 2021 the travel agency launched air tours in Turkey, charter flights to Antalya and Dalaman in the summer season and Egypt, in the autumn / winter season.

The Cappadocia – Antalya and Pamukkale – Ephesus (via Antalya) circuits, by plane, were resumed in mid-September, in the autumn / winter program. Both circuits last eight days each and cost, during the launch period, from 79 euros plus taxes / person.

“From September to the end of November, tourists visit sights on a weekly basis, discover authentic Turkey, but the big attraction is balloon flights, both in Cappadocia and in Pamukkale“, says Denisa Oprea, marketing director of Hello Holidays.

Due to the high demand for holidays in Turkey, Hello Holidays organizes five more circuit programs by the end of the year, most of them in Istanbul, by plane or bus. On New Year’s Eve, Hello Holidays offers charter holidays in Antalya, for relaxation, but also in Istanbul, by plane, for active holidays whn tourists visit Agia Sofia, the Blue Mosque, Topkapi and Dolmabahce Palaces, cruise on the Bosphorus and the island of Buyokada.

Egypt, considered the destination of 2021 due to the large number of charter flights and from several cities in Romania, is in the offer for both stays and tours.

Charter flights to Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh start in October, the seven-day, all-inclusive holidays cost 385 euros / person for Hurghada and 383 euros / person for Sharm el Sheikh. New Year’s Eve offers, already available, start at 473 euros for Hurghada and 488 euros for Sharm el Sheikh.

“Egypt attracts through the extremely advantageous offers of hoteliers, because it is on the green list and because it requires a negative test only for unvaccinated people. We have weekly flights to the two holiday areas in Bucharest, from October to next spring. In Early Booking, holidays in Egypt are reduced by a third of the price of accommodation”, the marketing director says.

At the same time, Hello Holidays organizes tours to Egypt with cruises on the Nile, with an intense program of visiting the pyramids. The program costs from 755 euros plus taxes / person. There are also tours to Jordan (from 999 euros plus taxes / person), or in the United Arab Emirates (from 429 euros plus taxes / person).