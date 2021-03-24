Two Romanian castles close the world’s top ten most Instagrammed castles

In the number one spot is Prague Castle with 667,933 hashtags on Instagram. The stronghold has been a seat of power for kings of Bohemia, Holy Roman emperors, and presidents of Czechoslovakia, and it’s rumoured the Bohemian Crown Jewels are hidden deep inside, according to a new research by Stokemont.com.

Two beautiful Romanian castles – Bran and Peleş – are close the top ten of the ranking. Bran Castle ranks 9th with 91,616 hashtags on Instagram and Peles ranks 10th.

In second place is Edinburgh Castle, a historic fortress which dominates the skyline of Scotland’s capital city. Edinburgh Castle has 581,111 hashtags on Instagram, which is over 7 times more than Romania’s Peleş Castle in 10th place.

Inspiring the design for Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella’s Castles, Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany claims third place with 390,457 snaps.

Windsor Castle was not only the backdrop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding, according to Stokemont.com’s study, it is the fourth most Instagrammable castle in the world. The royal residence has been photographed 388,855 times on Instagram.

Rounding off the top five is Pena Palace in Portugal. The beautiful Romanticist castle in São Pedro de Penaferrim clocks a total of 281,193 hashtags to date on Instagram, which is bound to increase as travel becomes safe again.

Peles Castle

Peleș Castle is a Neo-Renaissance castle in the Carpathian Mountains, near Sinaia, in Prahova County, Romania, on an existing medieval route linking Transylvania and Wallachia, built between 1873 and 1914. Its inauguration was held in 1883. It was constructed for King Carol I.

The complex is composed of three monuments: Peleș Castle, Pelișor Castle, and the Foișor Hunting Lodge, according to Wikipedia.org.

Artists like George Enescu, Sarah Bernhardt, Jacques Thibaud and Vasile Alecsandri visited often as guests of Queen Elizabeth of Romania (herself a writer also known under the pen name of Carmen Sylva). In more recent times, many foreign dignitaries such as Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Muammar al-Gaddafi, and Yasser Arafat were welcomed at the castle.

Bran Castle

The Bran Castle also known as Dracula’s Castle, according to the legend, located in Rucar-Bran passage of Carpathians, Transylvania, is the main attraction for the majority of foreign tourists coming to Romania.

The castle has become famous worldwide after the had been linked to Bram Stoker’s fictitious count, for the renowned author placed the action of his novel Count Dracula here, but in fact Stoker never visited Romania, he depicted the imaginary Dracula’s castle based upon a description of Bran Castle that was available to him in turn-of-the-century Britain.

Bram Stoker’s character, Dracula, is a Transylvanian Count, actually a vampire, with a castle located high above a valley perched on a rock with a flowing river below in the Principality of Transylvania. But Dracula is a fictitious character whose name derives from the appellation given to Vlad Tepes, the ruler of Wallachia from 1456-1462 and 1476, and who, for largely political reasons, was depicted by some historians of that time as a blood-thirsty ruthless despot.