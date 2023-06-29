Uber launches new products in vacation destinations

In response to rising demand, Uber is announcing a range of new services and product updates across Europe, just in time for summer travel season. The company is expanding its Reserve, Comfort, and Taxi options, and adding a magical private boat charter in Mykonos, all bookable through the Uber app.

This summer, Uber expects to see a 250% increase in U.S. travellers to European vacation favourites including Greece, Spain, Italy, France, and Croatia. And based on Uber mobility data, trendy itineraries show Americans tend to enjoy Italy and France together in one trip, visit Portugal before heading to Spain, and fancy the United Kingdom on the way to Greece or Croatia.

Following the launch of Uber Flights in the UK recently, Uber Boat is the latest travel offering as part of Uber’s vision to help customers ‘Go Anywhere’. It follows the launch of trains, hotels and experiences available to book directly via the Uber app.From now until the end of the summer travel season in October, Uber customers will be able to use Uber Reserve to book rides anywhere from 30 minutes to 90 days in advance with a locked-in price. Using Reserve at airports is a perfect choice for travellers looking to kick off a stress-free holiday, as Uber’s flight-tracking technology ensures you will have a car waiting when you land, even if flights are delayed.

Once you land, getting around like a local has never been easier. With Taxi in the Uber app, no more metered vehicles without upfront pricing. Taxi will launch in Athens, Santorini, and Mykonos, amongst others. And Uber Comfort, which gives visitors the ability to explore picturesque islands in style, will be live across Corfu, Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes. For the first time, more spacious cars offering more legroom, and bookable in advance, will make exploring a breeze.

In addition to Greece, Uber is focused on the other popular European destinations, too.

The company is also launching in two of Spain’s most popular tourist destinations. From now on, locals and travellers will be able to request Uber Comfort, Reserve and Uber Van in Majorca and Uber Black in Tenerife, ahead of the expected boom in summer travel across Europe. Uber will also integrate Taxi services into its app in both locations.

In France, Uber is launching its seasonal summer “pop-up” cities all along the French Atlantic coast, from Basque cities Biarritz and Saint-Jean-de-Luz to La Baule and Le Touquet south of Brittany. We will also be launching Uber Berline, our most premium product, in Bordeaux, making it easier than ever to visit vineyards in style. Uber will also be welcoming you back all along the Côte d’Azur to make your travels as comfortable and seamless as possible with Reserve and Comfort.

In Portugal, Uber is live across all the Algarve coast, with a wide portfolio of products including UberX, Green, XL, Assist, Pet, Comfort, and Package.

Uber will be back in Italy’s newest hotspots, Sicily and Sardinia, as well as available in Malta.

And along the Croatian coast, Uber’s services are available in Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar, Rijeka and the island of Pag.

With Greece preparing to welcome millions of visitors this summer, Uber Boat in Mykonos will offer visitors a one-of-a-kind opportunity to request a luxury vessel at the tap of a button in the Uber app. Holidaymakers will now be able to easily experience the island by sea, travelling between several pick-up and drop-off points in Mykonos in speedboats accommodating up to eight people.

Anabel Diaz, Vice President, Head of EMEA Mobility at Uber, said: “We’re expecting tourism across Europe to reach record figures this summer. That is why we’re launching Uber services across dozens of European vacation destinations – from Uber Reserve, allowing travellers to book up to 90 days in advance to Uber Boat, a splashy new experience that will make Mykonos more memorable than ever before. With this expansion, we’re able to meet our customers where they’re headed and make travel more seamless and stress-free.”