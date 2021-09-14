UNESCO experts to come to Romania to assess the “Land of Buzau” as Global Geo-park

“Land of Buzau” goes through the last stage before becoming a UNESCO Global Geopark, the second in our country (after Hateg Country), recognized as a territory with natural and cultural values ​​of international importance.

On Wednesday, September 15, the experts of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) arrive in Romania to evaluate the Land and thus verify if the reality in the territory corresponds to the file sent to Paris, in December 2020.

The Mud Volcanoes, the salt domes, the Trovants from Ulmet, the cave settlements and the red amber from Colti, the iconic spots from the Land of Buzau, will be thus assessed in the upcoming days in terms of their geological and cultural diversity.

In order to obtain the status of Global Geo-park, the “Land of Buzău” must check 99 of the 101 criteria analyzed by specialists. The visit of the experts is the last stage of the project evaluation process, after which the project can receive the acceptance of the status of Geo-park, a postponement of the title (will receive clear instructions for rectification, and within 1-2 years to implement and implement them). send for analysis to UNESCO) or its final rejection.