Via Transilvanica launched another 115km in Sibiu

After Tășuleasa Social had launched Via Transilvanica in Mures and Harghita counties in July, adding another 285 kilometers to the previous 4 counties in the project, September has brought another earmarked and documented trail, this time in Sibiu county. 115km of Via Transilvanica in Sibiu county have been commissioned in Biertan on September 20, on a route crossing the following localities: Florești, Mălâncrav, Nou Săsesc, Copșa Mare, Biertan, Richiș, Mediaș, Bazna, Târnava, Copșa Mică, Axente Sever, Șeica Mică and Micăsasa.

Via Transilvanica, initiated in 2018, is set to mark a tourist and pilgrimage route of over 1,000km starting from Putna, Bukovina, northern Romania and ending in Drobete Turnu-Severin in the SW.

The goal of the project is to capitalize Romania’s cultural, natural and historical treasures, which are reflected both in the local communities and also abroad.

As it a public track, trekkers will be able to cross it by bike or riding.

Via Transilvanica is crossing ten counties, and great historical and cultural regions. It currently has a total length of 800km of route.

The event on Sunday was attended by several of the project’s ambassadors, Andreea Esca, Charlie Ottley, Prince Nicolae of Romania, Dragoș Bucurenci, Tibi Ușeriu, Mihaela Miroiu and Toma Coconea, together with the guests Amalia Enache, Marius Manole and Pavel Bartoș, partners and journalists.