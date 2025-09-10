Via Transilvanica on the 2026 Not Hot List
Erica Kritikides, General Manager of Experiences at Intrepid Travel, commented:
“We know that 80% of travellers visit just 10% of the world’s tourism destinations and we recognise that we have a role to play in influencing that. The selection criteria for our Not Hot List reflects an approach to tourism that we’ve long championed. While some destinations receive millions – even tens of millions – of visitors each year, many lesser-known places go virtually unnoticed by travellers. A key consideration when we’re developing trips is how we can spread the economic benefits of tourism more widely and how our presence in a destination can positively impact the communities we’re visiting.”
The 2026 Not Hot List includes:
- Tiwai Island, Sierra Leone
- Tien Shan Mountain Range, Kyrgyzstan
- Sierra Norte, Mexico
- Vis Island, Croatia
- Gaziantep, Türkiye
- Arunachal Pradesh, India
- Via Transilvanica, Romania
- Ruta de las Flores, El Salvador
- Oulu, Finland
- Great Basin National Park, Nevada, United States
