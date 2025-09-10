- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TRAVEL

Via Transilvanica on the 2026 Not Hot List

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Intrepid Travel, a leading small group adventure travel company, has just released its 2026 Not Hot List, and Via Transilvanica is on the list.
The annual Not Hot List spotlights 10 under the radar destinations ready to welcome travellers in 2026. The list has been curated in collaboration with travel trend agency Globetrender and local experts and is a different take on the “where to go” lists we see each year.
Via Transilvanica was chosen because with its 1400 km long-distance walking trail, Via Transilvanica is helping position Romania as Europe’s next great walking destination. Initiated by Intrepid Foundation partner, Tășuleasa Social Association and known as ‘the road that unites’, its route is intentionally designed to connect travellers to lesser-known communities and share the economic benefits of tourism more widely. The trail takes travellers through villages, ancient forests and 12 UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Intrepid Travel’s new 11-day Hiking in Romania via Transilvanica Trail taps into this momentum, giving travellers early access to a newly added 170 km section of the trail, which marks the first phase of ambitious 20-year plan to connect every corner of Romania’s cultural landscape. Hike to spiritual sites like the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Sucevita and Moldovita monasteries and explore Bran Castle, linked to the Dracula legend. Enjoy the occasional home-made dinner and local wine with residents living in small villages along the trail and learn about each community’s culture.

Erica Kritikides, General Manager of Experiences at Intrepid Travel, commented:

“We know that 80% of travellers visit just 10% of the world’s tourism destinations and we recognise that we have a role to play in influencing that. The selection criteria for our Not Hot List reflects an approach to tourism that we’ve long championed. While some destinations receive millions – even tens of millions – of visitors each year, many lesser-known places go virtually unnoticed by travellers. A key consideration when we’re developing trips is how we can spread the economic benefits of tourism more widely and how our presence in a destination can positively impact the communities we’re visiting.” 

Via Transilvanica was also featured in TIME‘s annual “World’s Greatest Places” list, a program promoting 100 great destinations worth visiting in 2024.

The 2026 Not Hot List includes:  

  1. Tiwai Island, Sierra Leone
  2. Tien Shan Mountain Range, Kyrgyzstan
  3. Sierra Norte, Mexico
  4. Vis Island, Croatia
  5. Gaziantep, Türkiye
  6. Arunachal Pradesh, India
  7. Via Transilvanica, Romania
  8. Ruta de las Flores, El Salvador
  9. Oulu, Finland
  10. Great Basin National Park, Nevada, United States
DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.