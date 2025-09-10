Via Transilvanica on the 2026 Not Hot List

Via Transilvanica is on the list. Intrepid Travel, a leading small group adventure travel company, has just released its 2026 Not Hot List, andis on the list.

The annual Not Hot List spotlights 10 under the radar destinations ready to welcome travellers in 2026. The list has been curated in collaboration with travel trend agency Globetrender and local experts and is a different take on the “where to go” lists we see each year.

Via Transilvanica was chosen because with its 1400 km long-distance walking trail, Via Transilvanica is helping position Romania as Europe’s next great walking destination. Initiated by Intrepid Foundation partner, Tășuleasa Social Association and known as ‘the road that unites’, its route is intentionally designed to connect travellers to lesser-known communities and share the economic benefits of tourism more widely. The trail takes travellers through villages, ancient forests and 12 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Intrepid Travel’s new 11-day Hiking in Romania via Transilvanica Trail taps into this momentum, giving travellers early access to a newly added 170 km section of the trail, which marks the first phase of ambitious 20-year plan to connect every corner of Romania’s cultural landscape. Hike to spiritual sites like the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Sucevita and Moldovita monasteries and explore Bran Castle, linked to the Dracula legend. Enjoy the occasional home-made dinner and local wine with residents living in small villages along the trail and learn about each community’s culture.

Erica Kritikides, General Manager of Experiences at Intrepid Travel, commented: “We know that 80% of travellers visit just 10% of the world’s tourism destinations and we recognise that we have a role to play in influencing that. The selection criteria for our Not Hot List reflects an approach to tourism that we’ve long championed. While some destinations receive millions – even tens of millions – of visitors each year, many lesser-known places go virtually unnoticed by travellers. A key consideration when we’re developing trips is how we can spread the economic benefits of tourism more widely and how our presence in a destination can positively impact the communities we’re visiting.”

Via Transilvanica was also featured in TIME ‘s annual “World’s Greatest Places” list, a program promoting 100 great destinations worth visiting in 2024.

The 2026 Not Hot List includes: Tiwai Island, Sierra Leone Tien Shan Mountain Range, Kyrgyzstan Sierra Norte, Mexico Vis Island, Croatia Gaziantep, Türkiye Arunachal Pradesh, India Via Transilvanica, Romania Ruta de las Flores, El Salvador Oulu, Finland Great Basin National Park, Nevada, United States