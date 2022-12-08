Visit the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World

There is a list of 7 monuments that every traveler wants to visit at least once in their life. This list comprises a set of monuments chosen in 2007 that are regarded as benchmark locations in the world of traveling. The original idea came from the private company New Open World Corporation, which wanted to update the original list of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Chichen Itza, Mexico

This ancient Mayan city is considered the primary archaeological monument of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. Its name in Mayan means “mouth of the well of the Itzaes” and, according to the beliefs of the time, it was a gateway into hell. Chaac, the god of rain, was worshipped there. Chichen Itza was founded in 525 B.C. and its most important monument is the pyramid dedicated to the god Kukulcan. It is one of the best-preserved fortresses and a postcard-worthy landmark of the area. The beauty and historical value of Chichen Itza was added to UNESCO in 1988.

The Colosseum, Italy

Italy is one of the countries with the most historic sightseeing trails. This can be seen with the Colosseum, the most important archaeological monument that Ancient Rome left as a legacy to the Eternal City. Originally, gladiator fights were commonplace in it, in addition to other spectacles. It was used for more than 400 years and had a capacity for over 50,000 spectators. The Colosseum was added to the World Heritage Site in 1980. Moreover, the Colosseum remains the most important memorial in Rome, even after being damaged due to earthquakes. It is the only one of the 7 wonders of the world in Europe.

Christ the Redeemer statue, Rio de Janeiro

Christ the Redeemer is the biggest and most famous statue worldwide. Standing 30 meters high, Jesus of Nazareth welcomes the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil with open arms. It does so from the Concorvado hill, just over 700 meters above sea level, where spectacular views may be seen. It was erected in 1931 and took around 5 years to be built. Today it is the representation of Brazil, a place of pilgrimage and an icon for Brazilian artists since this is the only monument of the 7 wonders considered Art Deco.

The Taj Mahal, India

The Taj Mahal is the most known romantic monument worldwide. It was built in the XVII-Century as a mausoleum to bury the wife of the emperor Shah Jahan. It is said that when the Taj Mahal was already built, the people hands who worked on it were ordered to be cut off. This cruel act was justified in the emperor's mandate to prevent them from ever being able to build a building of such beauty again. Since 1983 it has been a World Heritage Site.

The Great Wall, China

This wall is the oldest architectural work of the Chinese. It was designed primarily as a shield against Mongol attacks. It originally measured more than 21,000 kilometers along the southern part of Mongolia, from the Korean border to the Gobi desert. Many workers died during the construction of the Great Wall. It was chosen to be a World Heritage Site in 1987.

Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu is the best preserved Andean jewels of the Ancient Empire of Peru. It dates back to the XV-Century and historians think that it served as an ancient sanctuary and primary residence of the empire’s ruler. It was erected on a rocky premonitory between the mountains of Machu Picchu and Huayna Picchu, about 2,500 meters above sea level. Due to Its latitude, travelers often suffer from altitude sickness.

Petra, Jordan

The capital of the ancient Nabataean kingdom is carved into the very rock. It is considered the oldest archaeological monument in the country and the most demanded and visited by tourists. It was founded in the 8th century B.C. and was one of the passing towns on the popular Silk Road. It was a Swiss explorer who rediscovered it in the West. In this wonder of the modern world, you will feel just like Indiana Jones in one of his films. This place was Declared a World Heritage Site in 1985.